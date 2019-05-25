GOLF

Blixt leads by 1

Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64 that gave him the second-round lead at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth on Friday. Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the course. Finau had a 68. Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth, a stroke off the lead after the first round, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt. Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 to finish 1 over, a stroke above the cut line. Rory Sabbatini, the 2007 Colonial champion, shot 66 and was alone in fourth at 6 under. Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who hasn't won in four years, also shot 66 and was with Spieth and three others at 5 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 67 and was tied for 21st at 1 under going into the weekend. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Three at the top

Playing partners Jennifer Song and Jacqui Concolino stuck together Friday in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va. Bronte Law kept up, too. Rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three consecutive birdies, Law shot a 3-under 68 on Friday afternoon at Kingsmill Resort to match early starters Song and Concolino at 9-under 133. Song, tied for the first-round lead with Law and Anna Nordqvist, also had a 68. Concolino had a 67 alongside Song in the first group of the day off the 10th tee. The three leaders are winless on the LPGA Tour. Carlota Ciganda and Madelene Sagstrom were a stroke back. Ciganda had a 65, and Sagstrom shot 66. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and was 3 under after two rounds. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) was 2 under after a 72.

Two share lead

Defending champion Paul Broadhurst and Esteban Toledo shared the lead Friday two rounds into the Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, N.Y. Another day of unsettled weather led to a shuffle of the leaderboard with Broadhurst and Toledo vaulting 15 players. Both shot 3-under 67 to reach 3-under 137 at Oak Hill Country Club's East Course. First-round leader Scott Parel (73) and Retief Goosen (72) were two strokes back. There were 21 players within six shots of the leaders. The group includes Jesper Parnevik and Rocco Mediate at 2 over, and Corey Pavin and Brandt Jobe among seven players at 3 over. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State), Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks), Glen Day (Little Rock) and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) all failed to make the cut.

Oppenheim by 1

Rob Oppenheim shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead Friday at the Web.com Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational at Glenview, Ill. Vince Covello (65) is in second. Marcelo Rozo (68) is in third at 9 under and Luke Guthrie (68) is fourth at 8 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and is 4 under going into the weekend. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 69 and also is 4 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) was 4 under through 10 holes and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) was 3 under after a 70. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks), Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Zverev, Jarry in final

Alexander Zverev will seek his first title this season against 75th-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the Geneva Open final today. Top-seeded Zverev was pushed hard in a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina in the last four on Friday. The 22-year-old German let a 5-1 lead slip before taking the first set. In the decider, Zverev forced a service break to lead 2-1 and clinched victory by again breaking serve. Unseeded Chilean Jarry advanced to his first career final by beating fifth-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-4.

Garcia advances

Fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia won an all-French matchup against Chloe Paquet to reach the final of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tournament on Friday. Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 and will battle for the title with No. 6 seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. The 2016 champion hit 11 aces and did not face a break point as she stayed unbeaten in three matches against Paquet. Yastremska upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4.

BASKETBALL

De Sousa now eligible

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa will be eligible to play next season after the NCAA's reinstatement committee agreed Friday with an appeal filed by the school. The NCAA had declared De Sousa ineligible this past season and next season in early February. The punishment came after De Sousa's name surfaced last summer in an FBI probe into corruption in college basketball. The NCAA found that De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne, had received a $2,500 payment from a "university booster and agent" and agreed to an additional $20,000 payment from the same individual and an Adidas employee for securing his commitment to Kansas. The school appealed the decision, and the NCAA said it had "determined additional relief was appropriate." De Sousa declared for next month's NBA Draft but said he would return to Kansas if he could play next season.

FOOTBALL

High school hires Briles

Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach fired three years ago after an investigation found the school had mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct and violence, has been hired to lead an East Texas high school program. The superintendent of Mount Vernon Independent School District, 130 miles east of Fort Worth, said its board of trustees has approved a two-year contract with Briles, who was 65-37 in eight seasons with Baylor. Before coaching in college, Briles had a successful 20-year career as a high school coach in Texas. Briles has not been able to land a job in coaching in the United State since being let go by Baylor. He was hired by Hamilton in the Canadian Football League in 2017, but after public backlash the Tiger-Cats quickly rescinded the move. Briles was hired in 2018 to coach a professional team in Florence, Italy.

Pair still suspended

Clemson tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella will miss next season after an NCAA panel rejected the school's appeal of their drug suspension. Clemson athletic spokesman Jeff Kallin said the school learned of the NCAA's decision on Wednesday. Ex-Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also was suspended and missed the team's College Football Playoff games, including the national championship game when the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16. All three players have denied knowingly taking the banned substance ostarine. Lawrence was a junior who left early for the NFL and was drafted by the New York Giants with the 17th overall pick. He would have faced a suspension of the entire season. Clemson issued a statement that it was disappointed in the ruling and continues "to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances."

NFL-MLB player study

NFL players may be more likely to die from brain diseases and heart problems than Major League Baseball players, but the reasons are unclear. That's according to a study published Friday involving 6,100 professional athletes who died between 1979 through 2013. Repeated head blows have been linked with a wasting brain disease in football players, who are generally bigger than baseball players. That girth can contribute to heart problems. But the study lacks data on family history and lifestyles that also affect disease risks. Some studies have suggested NFL players may live longer than the general population. But the researchers say comparing athletes from two elite sports provides a better perspective on risks that may be inherent to football or baseball or to the athletes who play those sports.

