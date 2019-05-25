100 years ago

May 25, 1919

• Dr. Morgan Smith, dean of the Medical Department of the University of Arkansas, will be given the LL. D. degree at the eleventh annual commencement exercises of Little Rock College at the Palace theater Friday night. The exercises will be presided over by the Rt. Rev. John B. Morris, D.D., bishop of the diocese of Little Rock. Bishop Morris is founder and patron of the college. Joseph H. Spinnenwebber of Pocahontas and Ralph W. Warner of Helena will receive A.B. degrees. The following will receive academic diplomas: Jack, O'Brien, Fred Snodgress, Claiborne Lafferty, Edward Reid, and Thomas Davis, all of Little Rock, and Leo Krebs, Pine Bluff; Gerald O'Hagan and Daniel Traverso of Asbury Park, N.J.; Edward Joyce, Fort Smith, and Thomas Justin Cox, Washington D. C.

50 years ago

May 25, 1969

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sixteen persons, nine of them students at the University of Arkansas, were arrested in three simultaneous raids here before dawn Saturday. The investigation was continuing and there was a possibility of more arrests, the police said. Police Chief Hollis Spencer of Fayetteville said 15 of those arrested would face charges of possessing stimulants or depressant drugs or marijuana. ... Spencer said that marijuana was found at each of three off-campus houses that were raided. The pills that were confiscated were believed to be stimulant or depressant drugs, authorities said. Spencer said tests were being run Saturday to determine what they were.

25 years ago

May 25, 1994

CONWAY -- American Transportation Corp. has agreed to pay a $75,000 civil penalty and follow hazardous waste regulations, an order released Monday says. The state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology issued the order. An investigation last year into possible hazardous waste contamination at the company, also known as AmTran, helped delay for several months one of Conway's most needed road projects. The state Highway and Transportation Department decided to slightly alter the location of an overpass that is to be the first step in widening Arkansas 286 to four lanes. The alteration came after the discovery of solvents, considered hazardous wastes, on property near the overpass. The PC&E investigation disclosed that AmTran, which manufactures school buses, violated 21 provisions of the Arkansas Hazardous Waste Management Act.

10 years ago

May 25, 2009

• Former interim U.S. attorney and Karl Rove aide Tim Griffin says he's no longer considering running for the Republican nomination to challenge Sen. Blanche Lincoln next year. Griffin said Sunday that he's focused on his other responsibilities, including his service in the U.S. Army Reserves' Judge Advocate General's Corps as a major. "I certainly will watch the race with interest and keep an eye on Sen. Lincoln and her votes. But for now, my focus has to be elsewhere," Griffin said.

Metro on 05/25/2019