Ruiz leads Drillers to win over Naturals

TULSA, Okla. — Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday.

The single by Ruiz, part of a three-run inning, gave the Drillers a 4-2 lead before DJ Peters hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Ryan Moseley (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while NW Arkansas starter Jace Vines (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.

ARKANSAS 3, SPRINGFIELD 1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Darren McCaughan allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Springfield Cardinals in a win.

McCaughan (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Springfield started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Johan Mieses advanced to third on a single by Randy Arozarena and then scored on a ground out by Conner Capel.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Travelers took the lead for good with two runs in the seventh inning. Joe DeCarlo hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

Austin Warner (2-4) went 61/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.