Suarez hits two-run homer in ninth as Reds rally past Cubs

CHICAGO — Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying the Cincinnati Reds over Chicago 6-5 on Friday.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suarez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep to help Chicago take an early 4-0 lead. The NL Central-leading Cubs have lost three of four to the last-place Reds this season.

DODGERS 10, PIRATES 2 David Freese hit a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th homer, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 2 Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals. Swanson drove Miles Mikolas’ first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays for their fourth straight win.

TIGERS 9, METS 8 JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers halted their nine-game losing streak with a wild victory over the New York Mets.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 3, RAYS 1 Roberto Perez’s crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the Tampa Bay Rays. ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3 Jake Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale, then made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help the Houston Astros beat the mistake-prone Boston Red Sox.