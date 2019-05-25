Swanson, Foltynewicz lead Braves over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Friday night.

Swanson drove Miles Mikolas' first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th home run, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back home runs this season.

Swanson and Freeman also hit consecutive home runs in the second inning Wednesday night in San Francisco.

Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed an unearned run in six innings in his first victory since Sept. 28. The right-hander struck out seven.

Swanson helped put it away with a two-run drive off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth for his 10th home run. It was his second career multi-home-run game.

Mikolas (4-5) matched his career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He was charged with three runs and seven hits.

Atlanta grabbed the lead when Brian McCann scored on Ronald Acuna Jr.'s double play in the third. St. Louis tied it in the bottom half.

Kolten Wong reached second on rookie Austin Riley's error. Harrison Bader then tripled to center off Acuna's glove, but he was tagged out after being caught in a rundown between third and home when Foltynewicz cut off the throw to the plate.

Cardinals slugger Matt Carpenter got his 500th career RBI when he hit a 442-foot home run to right field off Sean Newcomb in the ninth.

The Cardinals announced struggling right-hander Michael Wacha is going to work out of the bullpen. Wacha is 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in his past five starts.

Wacha last pitched in relief on Sept. 26, 2016, versus Cincinnati.

DODGERS 10, PIRATES 2 David Freese hit a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th home run, helping Los Angeles beat host Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 10 Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and Washington snapped a five-game losing streak by rallying to beat visiting Miami.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 4 Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning and Philadelphia used stellar relief work to beat host Milwaukee, overcoming Christian Yelich's major league-leading 20th home run.

REDS 6, CUBS 5 Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to rally Cincinnati over host Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 3, RAYS 1 Roberto Perez's crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth as Cleveland beat visiting Tampa Bay.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3 Jake Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale, then made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help host Houston beat mistake-prone Boston.

TWINS 11, WHITE SOX 4 Eddie Rosario went 4 for 5 with 3 RBI and one of the Twins' 3 home runs in another power-packed romp by major league-leading Minnesota, which beat visiting Chicago for its ninth victory in its past 10 games.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and San Diego beat host Toronto for its fourth consecutive victory.

TIGERS 9, METS 8 JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as visiting Detroit halted its nine-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

ROCKIES 8, ORIOLES 6 Trevor Story hit a game-ending drive for his second two-run home run, helping host Colorado beat Baltimore.

Sports on 05/25/2019