Arkansas selected to host 3rd consecutive NCAA regional

— Arkansas will host an NCAA baseball regional for a program-record third consecutive season.

The Razorbacks are one of 16 regional hosts, but will have to wait until Monday morning to find out whether they are a top-eight seed for the NCAA Tournament, which would assure home-field advantage for the super regional round as well.

The NCAA Tournament selection show is scheduled to be televised by ESPNU beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. In addition to unveiling the top eight seeds for the tournament, the show will reveal Arkansas' first-round opponent and four-team regional field.

The regional is scheduled to begin Friday.

Arkansas (41-17) is projected to be a top-eight seed for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks have college baseball's No. 6 RPI, a key component to seeding.

Arkansas has 14 wins against top 25 teams in the RPI, and 19 wins against teams in the top 50.

This will be the eighth time Arkansas has hosted a regional since the current NCAA Tournament format was adopted in 1999. The Razorbacks are hosting a regional in consecutive seasons for the third time.

Arkansas won home regionals in 2004, 2010 and last season when it defeated Oral Roberts, Southern Miss and Dallas Baptist.

The Razorbacks lost home regionals in 1999, 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Arkansas is one of six SEC teams that will host a regional. Other conference teams hosting are Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

The other regional sites will be at UCLA, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Louisville, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Oregon State, West Virginia, North Carolina State and North Carolina.