The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 624 Broadway St., business, Michael Starr, 12:59 a.m. May 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72202

• 1208 S. Louisiana St., business, Emoba Arkansas, noon April 5, 2019, property valued at $13,175.

• 1210 Geyer St., residence, Renee Goynes, 1 p.m. May 5, 2019, property valued at $254.

• 921 E. 9th St., business, Mary Gant, 7:40 a.m. May 6, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 2806 Tatum St., residence, Terry Johnson, 3 p.m. May 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4503 W. 11th St., residence, Charotte Pittman, 8:04 p.m. May 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 10912 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Elzabeth Sipes, 11:34 p.m. May 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1514 S. Elm St., residence, GK Housing, 5:05 p.m. May 7, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 2318 Brown St., residence, Keith Clay, 5 a.m. May 8, 2019, property valued at $1,301.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Chasity Mathis, 4 p.m. May 8, 2019, cash totaling $6, property valued at $251.

• 1605 Booker St., residence, Yolanda Radcliff, 6 a.m. May 9, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9102 Tanya Dr., residence, Tiffany Murdock, 7 a.m. May 9, 2019, property valued at $151.

• 3501 S. Bryant St., residence, Ayanna Lacy, 4 a.m. May 10, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, Keerra Mills, 1:20 a.m. May 7, 2019, property valued at $3,200.

72206

• 1404 W. 18th St., residence, Brenisha Mayfield, 7:52 a.m. May 6, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4616 Springer Blvd., business, Rakesh Kumar, 3:51 a.m. May 10, 2019, cash totaling $1,001, property value unknown.

72209

• 7313 Knollwood Rd., residence, Jovana Bustos, 6:30 a.m. May 6, 2019, cash totaling $1,700, property value unknown.

• 9208 Ricky Lane, residence, Rosetta Mcbride, 3:13 p.m. May 6, 2019, property valued at $4,302.

• 16 Yorkton Dr., residence, Alexandra Williams, 2:51 a.m. May 8, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9101 Auxor Rd., residence, Shakaya Jones, 9:55 a.m. May 9, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7900 Eagle Dr., residence, Willie Huff, 11 a.m. May 9, 2019, property valued at $202.

• 8318 Doyle Springs, residence, Ana Maria Sanchez, 5 p.m. May 9, 2019, property valued at $1,520.

72103

• 11103 Chicot Rd., residence, Carlos Beltran, 7:05 p.m. May 7, 2019, cash totaling $1,000, property value unknown.

• 10402 Mabelvale Pike, business, Anita Brooks, 1:06 a.m. May 11, 2019, property valued at $9,000.

• 11510 Mabelvale West Rd., business, Jason Croop, 1:55 a.m. May 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72211

• 4 Executive Center Court, business, Leigh Bennett, 5:59 a.m. May 8, 2019, property value unknown.

72212

• 12024 Fairway Dr., residence, Paula Moseley, 8 a.m. May 8, 2019, property valued at $9,051.

72227

• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Cristal Gordon, 3:09 a.m. May 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8201 Cantrell Rd., business, Eric Wilson, 5:20 p.m. May 5, 2019, property valued at $1,100.

• 9420 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Schawon Montoya, 11:45 p.m. May 6, 2019, cash totaling $1,388, property valued at $1,000.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1225 Park Dr., residence, Jackson Lovett, 1 p.m. May 8, 2019, property valued at $650.

• 1908 Crutcher St., residence, Marcus Quinn, 3:30 p.m. May 10, 2019, property valued at $330.

72118

• 1205 W. 49th St., residence, Stacie Quinn, 5 p.m. May 10, 2019, property valued $340.

• 1600 W. 47th St., residence, Marquita Brown, 11:30 a.m. May 13, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

Metro on 05/26/2019