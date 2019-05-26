Davenport, Powell shine on college mounds

It's time for a segmented version of this column while trying to regroup after weeks of covering postseason play in baseball, softball, and soccer.

It's a pleasure always to watch high school athletes from all over the state converge on the University of Arkansas and play in some of the finest facilities in the country. Memories were made that'll last a lifetime.

PURPLE PRIDE

Cody Davenport and Walker Powell are former Fayetteville High School teammates who are getting it done on the college level, as well.

Davenport struck out 11 while posting a 2-0 victory for Central Arkansas over Northwestern State (La.) on Wednesday in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament at Sugar Land, Texas. The senior right-hander tied a school record with his 22nd career victory for the Bears. On the same day last week, Walker Powell pitched into the seventh inning as Southern Mississippi rallied for a 6-4 victory over Rice in the first round of the Conference-USA tournament at Biloxi, Miss. Powell did not get the win in the game, but the junior right-hander was selected first-team all-conference after leading the Southern Miss staff with a 6-2 record and 2.58 ERA.

Davenport, who earned a save in UCA's 6-3 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. was selected second-team All-Southland Conference.

Davenport and Powell were members of a Fayetteville team in 2015 that finished 27-4, including 14-0 in the 7A-West.

"I saw both of them over the Christmas break when they were working out together at our indoor (facility) and weight room," Fayetteville coach Scott Gallagher said. "Both of them are big-time competitors. Cody is finishing up on a great career and I would expect to see him get drafted here in a couple of weeks. Walker has battled injuries, but he is eligible to come back for a year because he redshirted because of injury. I would expect him to get drafted as well and then he will have to decide to turn pro or go back for senior season."

HELLO, NEBRASKA

With all the coaching moves on the high school and college levels, you may have missed that Doc Sadler resigned as head basketball coach at Southern Miss to return to Nebraska as an assistant coach.

That's an unusual move, especially considering Sadler was fired as the head coach at Nebraska after going 101-89 in six seasons with the Cornhuskers. He joins the staff of Fred Hoiberg, the former Chicago Bulls coach who was hired at Nebraska over a month ago.

"For some people, it might seem a little awkward, a little unusual to go back to a place that, you know, fired you eight years ago," Sadler told reporters during a news conference after returning to Nebraska. "But at the same time, I'm not 30 years old no more. I think I'm mature enough to understand that it happens in the business. I feel very comfortable coming back as long as I can help."

Sadler, 58, is a Greenwood native who got his start as an assistant to Eddie Sutton at Arkansas. Sadler won 20 games at Southern Miss last season after taking over a program that was hit with NCAA sanctions and limited scholarships before he arrived.

I got to know Sadler when he coached at Westark (now Arkansas-Fort Smith). He was honest, straight-forward, and a very good basketball coach, especially on the defensive end. It's no surprise he hasn't changed.

GOODBYE, OKLAHOMA

It's really strange what's going on with the NFL, where medical marijuana is being considered for pain at the same time the league is trying to outlaw the Oklahoma drills that emphasize physicality.

Football wasn't official at Springdale High under Jarrell Williams until players participated in the "Blood Pit," a version of the Oklahoma drill where players in a confined area went at each other, usually between two tackling dummies.

I watched several of them and never saw more than a bloody lip or some hurt pride if a player was overwhelmed. I understand safety first issues on all levels, but the NFL will no longer be recognizable if it says yes to marijuana and no to a basic component of the game.

It's another reason why I enjoy high school football, which is free of replays, TV timeouts, and targeting calls that disrupt the flow of the game.

WINNERS DON'T WALK (OFF)

Few things bug me more in sports broadcasting than announcers who scream "that's a walk-off" when a team scores a winning run.

Walk-off home run, walk-off triple, walk-off double, walk-off single, walk-off walk. I even heard walk-off used in football after a player kicked a game-winning field goal and ran about 30 yards in the opposite direction before he was mobbed by his teammates.

The term is ridiculous and it's factually incorrect.

Teams in game-winning situations don't walk off. They run, they jump, they hug and they dogpile. From what I've seen, only the losers walk off.

An editor told me one time that just because ESPN says it, doesn't make it so. It's advice more should consider.

