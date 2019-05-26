Event's arrival 20 years in making

Arnold Palmer (right) speaks with Warren Stephens at The Alotian Club in Roland in 2009. The club, which was founded by Stephens, will host the Arnold Palmer Cup international amateur golf event June 7-9. Palmer, a winner of seven major golf championships, died in 2016.

The Alotian Club's path to hosting the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup started years prior to the legendary golfer's request to club founder Warren Stephens days before his Sept. 25, 2016, death.

It actually began in 1999 when the two forged a friendship upon joining Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters Tournament. It was 10 years after when Palmer saw The Alotian Club for the first time and officially sealed the deal in a phone call to Stephens seven years later in what is thought to be one of the seven-time major champion's final business decisions.

At a glance WHO 48 U.S. and International collegiate players participating in a Ryder Cup format TICKETS $50. Good for all three days and are transferable. Can be purchased at arnoldpalmercup.com

"The first time I met him was at Augusta," Stephens said. "He was extremely nice to all members, particularly the men that got in the same year he did."

Stephens' father, Jackson T. Stephens, was the chairman of the Masters from 1991-98 and also the host of his charity tournament in Little Rock, which Palmer attended in 2009. Warren Stephens said once Palmer realized early on who his father was, a different level of friendship formed. The charity tournament appearance led to a trip to The Alotian Club, which sits off Arkansas 10 in Roland, just west of Little Rock.

"Somebody said, 'Hey, Alotian is in company of some great courses that hosted the [Palmer Cup] event,' " Stephens said. "We drove around and he looked at some of it. I bet he put it in the back of his mind that this would be a great place to host the Palmer Cup someday. If that in fact is what happened, which I bet it is, yes, I'm surprised it stuck with him so long."

Stephens has revealed publicly the phone call he took from Palmer in 2016 just days before his death at the age of 87. He said there was no way he could let the legend down.

"I told him, 'For what you've done for golf and what you've meant for golf, the answer is yes,' " Stephens said in a March news conference at The Alotian Club. "When he died, I thought to myself, thank God I said yes right there on the phone. It really made me happy."

The Alotian Club was ranked No. 31 for 2019-20 by Golf Digest for America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses. It was designed by one of the nation's top course architects, Tom Fazio, and opened in September 2004. Now it will join, among others, legendary St. Andrews in Scotland, Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey and Cherry Hills Country Club Denver for the 23rd annual playing of the event.

"Alotian is stunningly beautiful with its views," Stephens said. "It's a great golf course, and it's great to be able to show it off and to show off Arkansas."

Stephens got to show off The Alotian Club in 2013 for the Western Amateur. He said the Palmer Cup and Western Amateur are two different animals to host, but he'd definitely consider putting another event on his grand stage.

"I think we found our niche, which is helping amateur golf," he said. "The Western Am is a huge undertaking. 156 players, two rounds cut to low 44 and ties, then two more medal play rounds, then go to match play. It's a lot.

"In the Western Am we housed the players -- our members, for the most part. And it wasn't just members. It was other friends who just said, 'Look, our kids are gone and we'll be glad to put up a couple of them.' You're asking a lot of a golf course and a membership that's really not set up to host things like that. I think our membership loved it and enjoyed it and actually stayed in contact with a lot of the young men that stayed with them."

Stephens said the Western Am featured a who's who of players now on the PGA Tour. Despite 48 collegiate players in the Palmer Cup -- 24 men and women representing U.S. and International teams -- Stephens expects its players to have lucrative and lasting professional careers after playing in the Ryder Cup-style format that features women playing in the event for the first time on American soil.

Among those scheduled to play are Kaylee Benton and Dylan Kim, members of the University of Arkansas women's team that just was beaten in the quarterfinals at the NCAA Championships at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville.

"In the Western Am, there were six players playing for the last five spots to make the match play. [2017 FedEx Cup champion] Justin Thomas is who did not make it. Are you kidding me? But that's what happened. Bryson DeChambeau didn't make match play."

DeChambeau is currently ranked eighth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"When you look at the list of Palmer Cup participants that played on past European and U.S. Ryder Cup teams, it's unbelievable, and I hope the people that come out appreciate that," Stephens said. "Looking through the list, Thomas Pieters played in the Palmer Cup, then he's on the Ryder Cup for the European team two times. Some of the U.S. golfers you've heard of, but a lot of the Europeans you haven't. Jon Rahm is one. The Western had the same quality, but more toward the top end. This is basically all top end."

Sports on 05/26/2019