Former police chief to challenge for mayor of Arkansas city

PINE BLUFF -- Council member Ivan Whitfield will challenge Mayor Shirley Washington in the 2020 election.

Washington, who is serving her first term as mayor, announced earlier this year that she will run for re-election.

Whitfield, a Democrat and a former Pine Bluff police chief, is the first to announce he will challenge Washington. The two will face off in the Democratic primary election set for March 3, 2020.

"I have earnestly listened to business owners as they voiced their concerns about economic growth and development," Whitfield said Tuesday during his announcement at the Pine Bluff Masonic Lodge. "Business owners are further challenged by the result of population loss and increased criminal activity within the community. I share their concerns, and I wholeheartedly believe these issues can be addressed to advance our business community and our city."

If elected, Whitfield said he would work to enhance public safety, introduce a citywide street and drainage initiative, hire an economic specialist for the city, implement a youth initiative, work to restore homes for ownership and develop partnerships with educational institutions.

Elected to the City Council in 2016, Whitfield said he looks forward to the campaign.

"This is something that I've been working on for the last year and a half, talking to people," he said. "You won't find many candidates that announce who come already prepared with a plan. In my platform, I lined out the six most important things I feel like we need to deal with."

Whitfield noted his experience, which includes 35 years with the Pine Bluff Police Department and three years as a council member.

"My experience includes time in administration, dealing with budgets, with the City Council and with different mayors," he said. "I've done that already, and I feel like I can relate to city workers better than anyone else."

