Four Cardinals' pitchers combine to shut out Travs

Four Springfield Cardinals combined on a five-hit shutout of the Arkansas Travelers in a 1-0 victory Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 7,413 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Cardinals starter Roel Ramirez allowed 3 hits in 2 innings and struck out 3. Relievers Jacob Patterson, Ronnie Williams and Merandy Gonzalez combined to allow two hits the rest of the game. Patterson (4-2) earned the victory by going 31/3 innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 hit. Gonzalez recorded his third save of the season.

Springfield took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Dylan Carlson scored from third base as Randy Arozarena stole second base.

The Travs had an opportunity to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth inning against Gonzalez. Jake Fraley hit a one-out double down the left-field line, but Kyle Lewis grounded out and Logan Taylor struck out to end the game.

Nabil Crismatt (1-3) allowed 1 run on 2 hits in 7 innings and struck out 4.

Carlson had all three of Springfield's hits, which were all singles.

