In EU elections, focus shifts to 4 nations

Romanians wave a large EU flag during a 2020 USR PLUS alliance European Parliament elections rally, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, May 24, 2019. Romanians will vote on Sunday, May 26, in the European Parliament elections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

PRAGUE -- The European Parliament elections shifted to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Malta and Latvia on Saturday as resurgent nationalists challenge traditional parties over the future of Europe.

This year's vote, which takes place in all 28 EU nations, began Thursday and concludes today.

Voters are electing 751 people, with each nation apportioned a number of seats based on its population, for a legislative body that increasingly affects the everyday lives of Europeans.

Anti-migrant and far-right groups are hoping to gain ground in the European Parliament and claw back power from the EU for their national governments. Moderate parties, on the other hand, want to cement closer ties among countries in the EU, a bloc that originated in the effort to prevent renewed conflict in the wake of World War II.

"We stand at a crossroads -- that is, whether the EU is going to be stronger and more integrated or, quite the contrary, a process of its weakening is to begin," Zuzana Caputova, Slovakia's president-elect, told reporters after voting in the town of Pezinok.

A Slovak far-right party that openly admires the country's wartime Nazi puppet state could win seats in the European Parliament for the first time. Its members use Nazi salutes; consider NATO a terrorist group; want the country to leave the western military alliance and the EU; and blame crime on the Roma minority, pejoratively called Gypsies.

Polls in Slovakia favor the leftist Smer-Social Democracy party, the senior member of Slovakia's current coalition government, to win the most votes. But the polls also suggest that the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia will win seats in the European legislative body for the first time.

In the neighboring Czech Republic, a centrist party led by populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis is expected to win the most votes, even though Babis is facing fraud charges involving the use of EU funds. Babis wants his country to remain in the bloc but is calling for structural changes to the EU.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic's most ardent anti-EU group, the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, is predicted to capture its first seats in the European Parliament.

Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands have already voted, and the rest of the EU nations will vote today. Official results will be released tonight after all polls close.

The European Parliament affects Europeans' daily lives in many ways, such as in cutting smartphone roaming charges; imposing safety and health rules for industries including chemicals, energy, automobiles and food; supporting farming; and protecting the environment.

Vote-counting in the European Parliament races will begin this morning.

Populist, nationalist and far-right parties hope to emulate what President Donald Trump did in the 2016 U.S. election and what proponents of leaving the EU achieved in the U.K.: to disrupt what they see as an out-of-touch elitist class and to stop migrants whom they say are massing at the borders.

The traditional parties warn that this strategy is reminiscent of pre-war tensions, and they argue that unity is the best buffer against economic and military challenges.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert and Angela Charlton of The Associated Press.

A Section on 05/26/2019