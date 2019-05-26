Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

