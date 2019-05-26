GOLF

Na out front by 2

Kevin Na settled for a 1-under par 69 a day after going low again at the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, taking a two-shot lead Saturday over a group that included local favorite Jordan Spieth and 2003 U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk. Na recovered from a double bogey at the par-5 11th that cost him the lead, steadying himself over the final seven holes to reach 9 under. Spieth and Furyk, winless since 2015, both shot 68 and were among the group at 7 under along with C.T. Pan, who settled for a 68 as well. First-round leader Tony Finau (71) fell into the group at 7 under with a bogey on 18 after hitting his driver into the water. Second-round leader Jonas Blixt had a bogey on the easy par-5 before making three more in his 74. He is four shots back. Mackenzie Hughes shot 65 to join Spieth, Furyk and company. Charley Hoffman had the day's best round at 7-under 63 and was tied at 6 under with Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks), who shot 65.

Law, Hataoka at top

Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18th for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship for the third consecutive round Saturday. Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200 at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th for a 65. Jennifer Song, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 68 to fall a shot back along with Brooke Henderson. Henderson had a 64. Carlota Ciganda was 11 under after a 68, and Madelene Sagstrom had a 69 to get to 10 under. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 67 and is tied for 14th at 6-under 207. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) had a 73 and is 1 under.

Rozo leads Scholars

Marcelo Rozo shot a 5-under 67 to take a 1-stroke lead Saturday at the Web.com Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational at Glenview, Ill. Rozo is at 14-under 202. Vince Covello (70) is in second place. Michael Gligic (66) and Tyler McCumber (67) are tied for third at 12 under. George Cunningham (68) and Luke Guthrie (69) are in fifth place at 11 under. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 4-under 68 and is tied for 15th at 7-under 209 going into today's final round. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 70 and is also 7 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) each shot 71 and are tied at 5-under 211. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 73 and is 1 under.

Broadhurst by 2

Defending champion Paul Broadhurst waited out two storm delays to shoot a bogey-free third round Saturday and open a two-shot lead at the Senior PGA Championship in Pittsford, N.Y. The breaks in play didn't affect the 53-year-old from England, who finished with a 3-under 67 and moved to 6-under 204 for the $3.25 million major at Oak Hill's East Course. Broadhurst hasn't bogeyed in 38 consecutive holes. He entered the day as the co-leader with Esteban Toledo, who tumbled into seventh at 1 over for the tournament after shooting 4 over 74. The third round began with hardly a breeze and temperatures in 60s. The day ended with a steady breeze and muggy conditions with temperatures reaching 80. Storms also caused a more than two-hour delay midway through the opening round Thursday.

TENNIS

Zverev wins Geneva title

Alexander Zverev saved two match points after waiting out two long rain delays to win his first title this season, beating Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) in the Geneva Open final on Saturday. Fifth-ranked Zverev clinched when Jarry sent a forehand long after more than 2 ½ hours on court and almost six hours after play began. It was the German's 11th career title, worth $101,000 in prize money, and first since November at the season-ending ATP Finals in London. Zverev struggled through a second set interrupted by two rain delays of at least an hour before 75th-ranked Jarry levelled. The Chilean has lost both finals he reached on tour. His next opponent, at the French Open that begins today, is eighth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro.

Yastremska victorious

Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday in the longest final of the WTA season. Yastremska wasted two match points in the second set and saved one in the third before closing out the encounter in 2 hours, 58 minutes. It's the third title in eight months for the 19-year-old Yastremska, who also won in Hong Kong and Thailand, and the first of her career on clay. At the French Open, which starts today, Yastremska opens against 28th-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro. Garcia, who is seeded 24th at Roland Garros, will meet Mona Barthel.

MOTOR SPORTS

Reddick wins Xfinity

Tyler Reddick won the Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday after taking the lead for good on a restart with 15 laps to go. He led 110 of 200 laps to win for the second time this season and the second time in three races. He finished more than two seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Jeffrey Earnhardt was third, followed by Noah Gragson and Justin Haley. Pole-sitter Christopher Bell was in front for 20 of the first 49 laps and won the race's first stage. But Bell's front right tire caught fire after hitting the wall to knock him out of the race.

Hamilton takes pole

Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, while Ferrari slipped down the grid after another error-strewn performance. Hamilton shouted "Yes, yes, yes!" after his second pole of the season ended Bottas' bid for a fourth consecutive pole. Hamilton beat the Finnish driver's time on his last lap. Max Verstappen qualified in third place for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. The mood in the Ferrari camp is likely to be a despondent one in what is already a difficult season. After Vettel's crash earlier Saturday in the third and final practice, the team made a glaring strategical error which resulted in teammate Charles Leclerc being eliminated from the first section of qualifying. Leclerc starts his home race in 16th place.

BASEBALL

Springer on IL

The Houston Astros placed outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain, but could be close to getting star second baseman Jose Altuve back from injury. General Manager Jeff Luhnow said Springer suffered a Grade 2 sprain, but would not give a timetable for how long the outfielder would be out. Manager AJ Hinch said Springer will miss more than 10 days. Springer, who is batting .308 this season with an AL-leading 17 home runs and 43 RBI, suffered the injury trying to make a sliding catch on a foul ball in the eighth inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox. Springer was playing in his first game back after missing the previous four with a stiff back. Altuve has been out since May 11 with a left hamstring strain after beating out an infield single. Hinch said Altuve will start a rehabilitation assignment with Class AAA Round Rock today where he will play at least a couple games.

HOCKEY

Canadians advance

Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal, Matt Murray made 39 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Saturday night in Bratislava, Slovakia, to advance to face Finland in the world hockey championship final. Darnell Nurse, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kyle Turris and Thomas Chabot also scored for Canada. Tomas Zohorna scored for the Czechs. In the first semifinal, Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in Finland's 1-0 victory over Russia. Canada has won eight consecutive games since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland. The teams last met in the final in 2016 in Moscow, with Canada winning 2-1. The title game is today.

Kevin Na shot a 1-under par 69 on Saturday in the PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

