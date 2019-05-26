Phillies beat Brewers behind Arrieta's strong outing

MILWAUKEE -- Philadelphia Phillies ace Jake Arrieta was terrific in his first win in a month.

The Milwaukee Brewers felt he got some help from plate umpire Mike Estabrook.

Arrieta pitched eight effective innings, Andrew McCutchen homered and the Phillies beat the Brewers 7-2 on Saturday.

"A really solid performance by Jake, who was absolutely cognizant of getting in the zone and giving us length," Manager Gabe Kapler said. "It's exactly what our club needed."

Arrieta (5-4) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits, struck out 8 and walked 1 in his first victory since April 27. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA in his previous 4 starts.

It looked as if the right-hander was headed for his first complete game since 2016 before he ran into a bit of trouble in the eighth. Philadelphia had a 4-2 lead, but Milwaukee had a runner on third with two down and Lorenzo Cain at the plate.

Cain was ahead 3-1 in the count when Arrieta threw a pitch that the speedy leadoff man felt was a ball, which would have brought NL MVP Christian Yelich to the plate. Instead, Mike Estabrook called a strike and Cain grounded out on the next pitch.

Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell began arguing with Estabrook from the dugout and was ejected. The usually mild-mannered Counsell then came onto the field and engaged in a heated face-to-face shouting match with Estabrook.

McCutchen, Cesar Hernandez, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered in Philadelphia's third consecutive victory. Hoskins finished with three hits and two RBI.

CUBS 8, REDS 6 Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading host Chicago over Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 10, GIANTS 4 Ketel Marte homered for the second consecutive day, Adam Jones had two hits and an RBI, and visiting Arizona beat San Francisco.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0 Patrick Corbin pitched a four-hit shutout, Yan Gomes hit a three-run double in the fourth inning and host Washington beat Miami.

CARDINALS 6, BRAVES 3 Pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko connected for a three-run home run during the Cardinals' four-run eighth inning, helping St. Louis top visiting Atlanta.

DODGERS 7, PIRATES 2 Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager both doubled and drove in two runs as Los Angeles beat host Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 1 Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings, C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs and Minnesota beat visiting Chicago for its 10th victory in 11 games.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 5 Mike Fiers won in his first start at the Coliseum since pitching a no-hitter earlier this month and Oakland beat visiting Seattle, sending the Mariners to their fifth consecutive loss.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 2 Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10 to lead Tampa Bay over host Cleveland.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3 Carlos Correa hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Houston a victory over visiting Boston.

YANKEES 7-6, ROYALS 3-5 Luke Voit hit a go-ahead home in the seventh inning, Thairo Estrada added a two-run double in the eighth and New York beat host Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader. In the second game, Austin Romine and Cameron Maybin each drove in two in New York's five-run second inning, and the Yankees held on for the sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 19, BLUE JAYS 4 Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam and visiting San Diego hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp past Toronto.

METS 5, TIGERS 4 (13) Tomas Nido homered against Buck Farmer leading off the 13th inning, Wilson Ramos homered twice and host New York beat Detroit.

