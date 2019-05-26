Pro-military leader voted Thai speaker

BANGKOK — A military-aligned candidate won majority support to become Thailand’s house speaker on Saturday in the first working session of the country’s new House of Representatives.

Former Prime Minister Chuan Leekpai, 80, was named speaker after the session voted 258-235 in favor of his nomination, signaling further army dominance in the next government. Chuan was opposed by a candidate who

was backed by more liberal parties.

Backroom politicking appeared to be behind a motion by the pro-military Palang Pracharath Party to postpone the vote to select a house speaker. The motion failed narrowly, and the votes faced complications because the session was held in a temporary site without automated facilities.

The military-backed Palang Pracharath party is tipped to lead a government

expected to be formed in the next few weeks and headed by the junta leader, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who staged a coup five years ago and has served as prime minister since then.

The vote for prime minister is jointly taken by both the 500-member lower house, which is now led by Chuan, and Prayuth already has the solid support of the Senate, whose 250 members he helped appoint.

