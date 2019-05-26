TRACK AND FIELD

Jacobus, Hoggard among UA's qualifiers

University of Arkansas seniors Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard -- twin sisters from Cabot with a combined 12 All-American honors -- will finish their collegiate careers competing together at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Jacobus, a four-time NCAA individual champion and seven-time All-American, and Hoggard, a five-time All-American, cleared 14 feet, 2 inches at the West Prelims on Friday night in Sacramento, Calif., to advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas.

"They've been All-Americans every time they've competed," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "That's so rare in that event. It just shows their ability to rise to the challenge and overcome potential setbacks."

Arkansas senior Desiree Freier also cleared 14-2 to advance to the NCAA meet.

Hoggard finished first in the West Prelims based on fewer misses while Jacobus was fifth and Freier 10th. Freier cleared her final attempt at 14-2.

Also advancing to the NCAA Championships for Arkansas' No. 1-ranked women's team were Kethlin Campbell (400 meters), Kiara Parker (100) and Devin Clark (3,000 steeplechase).

Campbell ran 51.85 to take third, Parker ran 11.34 to take eighth, and Clark ran a personal-best 9:48.35 to take fifth.

"Right now, we're almost perfect on our form chart," Harter said. "Everybody that we thought would advance has done so. You've always nervous if there's a false start or something happens."

In men's competition Friday night, Arkansas juniors Travean Caldwell and Nick Hilson advanced to the NCAA Championships in the 400 hurdles. Caldwell ran a personal-best 50.14 to take seventh. Hilson was advanced on a referee's decision after a protest was upheld.

Also advancing to the NCAA Championships were sophomore Kris Hari and senior Roy Ejiakuekwu in the 100. Hari matched his personal-best of 10.26 for the sixth-fastest time, and Ejiakuekwu ran a personal-best 10.27 for seventh.

-- Bob Holt

