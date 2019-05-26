Waddesdon and Kiftsgate Gardens in England

Everyone had their bags out early and were ready to board the coach and leave London on time this morning.

It was overcast and cool, but no rain. We made it to Waddesdon, one of the Rothschild homes and gardens.



Built in the 1870's, it was the first home in England to have electricity and indoor plumbing. It was more elegant in some ways than Windsor Castle.

The grounds were extensive with great gardens.

We had the head gardener as our tour guide and he did an outstanding job telling us about the gardens and plants. After an hour guided tour, he dropped us off in front of the house for a self-guided home tour. I am not a huge fan of home tours, so I started it but cut out early. It was starting to rain so we opted to do an early lunch and then walk the gardens. It was a good decision. We had a great meal, but by the time the rest finished the tour, it was raining and meal choices were a bit more limited. Most were able to eat and by 2:15 we were back on the road to Kiftsgate for our last garden stop.

Kiftsgate Court Gardens is situated above the village of Mickleton in the county of Gloucestershire, England.

The gardens are famed for its roses, but had a huge collection of perennials and shrubs. The gardens are the creation of three generations of women gardeners. Many of our gardeners chose it as their favorite garden thus far. It was a sea of color and so many unique plants. We had a few showers on our journey on the bus but the skies cleared and the sun was shining when we got off the bus. It was a glorious garden and a fun day.

We checked into a quaint hotel in the Cotswolds and just finished an excellent three course dinner.

