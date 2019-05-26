Weather agency predicts historic flooding along Arkansas River, water expected to top levees

Officials with the National Weather Service in Little Rock have predicted that the water draining from a drenched northeast Oklahoma will cause historic flooding on parts of the Arkansas River.

Based on new crest forecasts, this will be the worst flooding in recorded history along the Arkansas River from Toad Suck and points northwest, said meteorologist Dennis Kavanaugh of the National Weather Service.

Gauges near Van Buren, Ozark, Tailwater, Dardanelle, Morilliton, Toad Suck and Pine Bluff are already predicting major flooding, according to the National Weather Service, and moderate flooding is expected in Little Rock and Houston.

Water had already begun reaching some houses in Fort Smith on Saturday, but water levels aren’t expected to crest in some places until early June.

This week the Arkansas River is expected to crest at 42.5 feet in Van Buren, 376.5 feet in Ozark, 44.5 feet in Dardanelle and at 42.0 feet in Morrilton. In early June the water is forecast to crest at 284 feet in Toad Suck, 27.5 feet in Little Rock and 48 feet in Pine Bluff.

“We are making our forecast crest predictions based on the water being released from the reservoirs in Oklahoma,” Kavanaugh said. “The amount of rainfall in Oklahoma combined with water being released is causing a change in forecasts.”

Jay Woods, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the organization has lifted the gates along the river and the water is currently free flowing.

“We don’t control the water in Arkansas,” Woods said. “In Tulsa they have flow control levees, but they are so full they had to release it. We don’t have that in Arkansas. Our lock and dams just keep the 9 feet channel. It’s an open river right now.”

Kavanaugh said the primary concern at this moment is the water overtopping the levees, which appears likely as of Sunday afternoon.

“We don’t have an exact idea where this will occur right now,” Kavanugh said. “Dardanelle, Morilliton, west Conway, Fort Smith, and low lying parts of Russellville could all feel maximum impacts.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday approved $100,000 in emergency funding to assist with support efforts.

On Friday, Hutchinson declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the coming flooding. By Saturday, the state Department of Emergency Management was at level-one readiness, meaning it was staffed for a major event, spokesman Barbara Hager said.

"We are keeping track of it and if the loss of homes reach to a point we will make a request for federal assistance," Hager said.