Arkansas a top-8 seed, will host Central Connecticut in regional opener

— Arkansas is a top-eight seed in the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the second consecutive season and fourth time overall.

Like last season, the Razorbacks are the No. 5 national seed and one of four SEC schools in the top six. Vanderbilt (2), Georgia (4) and Mississippi State (6) are also top-eight seeds.

Arkansas (41-17) will host Central Connecticut in the first game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Blue Devils (30-21) were the champions of the Northeast Conference. Arkansas and Central Connecticut will be playing for the first time.

The other teams in the Fayetteville Regional are No. 2 seed California and No. 3 seed TCU. Cal (32-18) and TCU (32-26) will play at 6 p.m. at Baum Walker-Stadium.

Cal and TCU are being sent to Fayetteville for the postseason for the first time.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will be paired against the winner of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional in the super regional round. The Oxford Regional is hosted by Ole Miss, and other teams in the Oxford field are Clemson, Illinois and Jacksonville State.

Arkansas is hosting an NCAA regional for the third consecutive season. The Razorbacks were a top-eight seed in 2004, 2007 and last season.