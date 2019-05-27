Cloney helps to shut out Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — J.C. Cloney and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 4-0 on Sunday.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Naturals and a six-game winning streak for the Drillers.

Cloney (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings.

Dustin May (2-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game.

He also struck out five and walked three.

In the third inning, Northwest Arkansas went up 3-0 early after D.J. Burt hit a sacrifice fly and Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run single.

The Naturals scored again in the seventh inning when Kort Peterson hit a solo home run.

Peterson homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Carlos Rincon doubled and singled for the Drillers.

Tulsa was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Northwest Arkansas staff recorded its second shutout of the year.

Standings

NORTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB

Arkansas (Mariners)..... 32 16 .667 —

Tulsa (Dodgers)................27 22 .551 5.5

NW Arkansas (Royals) .. 20 29 .40812.5

Springfield (Cardinals)......19 31 .380 14

SOUTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB

Frisco (Rangers)...............27 23 .540 — Corpus Christi (Astros) ....25 24 .510 1½ Amarillo (Padres)..............24 24 .500 2 Midland (Athletics) ...........22 27 .449 4½

TODAY’S GAMES

Amarillo 13, Midland 8

Arkansas 6, Springfield 3

Corpus Christi 9, Frisco 1

Northwest Arkansas 4, Tulsa 0 MONDAY’S GAMES All times Central

No games scheduled

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Corpus Christi at Midland, 6:30 p.m. Tulsa at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Northwest Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

NW ARKANSAS 4, TULSA 0

NW Arkansas 003 000100 — 4 7 1 Tulsa 000 000000 — 0 6 2

NW Arkansas AB R H RBI BB SO LOB AVG Burt, DH 2 0 0 1 2 1 0 .268 Lee, CF 5 1 1 0 0 2 2 .238 Cancel, 2B 3 0 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Rivera, E, 3B 4 0 1 0 0 1 3 .261 Miller, RF 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 .304 Featherston, SS 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 .273 Viloria, C 3 1 1 0 1 1 2 .192 Jones, T, 1B 4 0 0 0 0 2 4 .240 Peterson, LF 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 .209 TOTALS 32 4 7 4 4 9 15 .240 2B: Lee (9, May). 3B: Featherston (3, May). HR: Peterson (4, 7th inning off Long, 0 on, 0 out). TB: Cancel; Featherston 3; Lee 2; Peterson 5; Rivera, E; Viloria. RBI: Burt (4); Cancel 2 (36); Peterson (20). 2-out RBI: Cancel 2. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Miller; Jones, T 2; Peterson; Rivera, E. SF: Burt. Team RISP: 1-for-12. Team LOB: 7. Tulsa AB R H RBI BB SO LOB AVG Landon, LF 4 0 0 0 1 3 2 .255 Mora, 2B 4 0 1 0 0 1 2 .329 Santana, C, 3B 3 0 0 0 1 1 1 .292 Thomas, RF 3 0 0 0 1 1 3 .273 Ruiz, K, C 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 .278 Peters, CF 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 .234 Parmelee, 1B 3 0 0 0 1 1 3 .247 McKinstry, SS 4 0 1 0 0 0 5 .262 Rincon, C, DH 3 0 2 0 1 1 0 .192 TOTALS 31 0 6 0 6 9 20 .282 2B: Rincon, C (1, Cloney). 3B: McKinstry (3, Cloney). TB: McKinstry 3; Mora; Peters; Rincon, C 3; Ruiz, K. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Thomas 2; McKinstry 2; Landon. Team RISP: 0-for-5. Team LOB: 10. NW Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Cloney (W, 1-0) 5.0 4 0 0 3 4 0 3.12 Gavin (H, 2) 1.0 1 0 0 2 2 0 5.57 Marte, Y 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2.57 Terrero 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.71 Speier 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 2.08 Tulsa IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA May (L, 2-4) 6.0 6 3 3 3 5 0 3.83 Long 2.0 1 1 1 1 2 1 2.52 Nunn 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2.00 HBP: Cancel (by May). Umpires: HP: Justin Robinson. 1B: Andy Stukel. 3B: Isaias Barba. T: 2:59. Attendance: 6,886.