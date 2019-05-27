Devers' HR helps Sox beat Astros, avoid sweep

HOUSTON -- Rafael Devers homered off Justin Verlander, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of two errors by the Houston Astros to avoid a series sweep with a 4-1 victory Sunday.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3) held Houston to 1 run and 4 hits in 6 innings, improving to 5-1 in his last 8 starts.

The Astros lost for the fifth time in 22 games and finished the regular season 4-2 against the Red Sox, who beat them 4-1 in the ALCS last season on the way to a World Series championship.

Devers' solo shot to center field in the fourth gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. It was Devers' seventh home run of the season and fourth in six games.

Boston extended its lead to 3-1 following a sloppy fifth inning for the Astros' defense. A one-out double by Eduardo Nunez was followed by errors from second baseman Yuli Gurriel and third baseman Alex Bregman on back-to-back plays, allowing Nunez to score.

Verlander (8-2) permitted 3 runs and 6 hits in 7 innings, striking out 6 and walking none. He got his 2,800th career strikeout in the fourth against Michael Chavis and finished his day five strikeouts shy of Cy Young's 2,806 for 21st all-time.

The Astros went up 1-0 in the first when Aledmys Diaz scored from second on a single by Carlos Correa that deflected off Devers' glove at third base into shallow left field. Christian Vazquez couldn't handle Nunez's bouncing throw to the plate.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 3 Austin Meadows led off the game with a home run and was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI, leading Tampa Bay over reeling host Cleveland.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Jake Odorizzi permitted one hit in 51/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit a three-run home run as Minnesota swept visiting Chicago.

ROYALS 8, YANKEES 7 (10) Whit Merrifield got a fortunate hop on an RBI single in the 10th inning, and host Kansas City beat New York despite blowing a six-run lead.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 1 Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day, Josh Phegley also went deep and had three RBI, and Oakland beat visiting Seattle.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 6 Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun scored on wild pitches in a six-run seventh inning that gave host Los Angeles a comeback victory over Texas.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 11, PIRATES 7 Justin Turner had five hits, Joc Pederson homered during a six-run sixth inning and visiting Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 6 Howie Kendrick hit his eighth home run, drove in three runs and finished with three hits as host Washington beat Miami.

BREWERS 9, PHILLIES 1 Brandon Woodruff allowed one home run but was otherwise perfect over eight innings, Christian Yelich hit his NL-leading 21st home run and Milwaukee beat visiting Philadelphia.

REDS 10, CUBS 2 Nick Senzel had three hits, scored four times and cut down a runner at the plate, helping Tanner Roark and Cincinnati beat host Chicago.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, GIANTS 2 Ketel Marte homered for the third time in three games, Eduardo Escobar had three hits and visiting Arizona swept San Francisco.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 3 (10) Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and Atlanta rallied for a victory over host St. Louis.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, PADRES 1 Cavan Biggio had three hits, including his first career home run, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and Toronto beat visiting San Diego.

METS 4, TIGERS 3 Zack Wheeler pitched into the eighth inning, Todd Frazier delivered a clever push bunt and host New York beat Detroit for its sixth victory in seven games.

ROCKIES 8, ORIOLES 7 Nolan Arenado homered for the third consecutive game, pitcher German Marquez tripled and drove in three runs, and Colorado rallied past visiting Baltimore.

Sports on 05/27/2019