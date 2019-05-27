Merrifield’s single in 10th lifts Royals over Yankees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whit Merrifield got a lucky hop on an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-7 Sunday despite blowing a six-run lead.

Merrifield hit a sharp, two-out grounder toward third baseman Gio Urshela with speedster Billy Hamilton at second. The ball skipped over the head of Urshela — considered a strong defender at the hot corner — giving Hamilton time to race home. Hamilton had walked against Josh Holder (3-2) and stolen second to set up the play.

Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler homered on back-to-back pitches in the fifth inning and Martin Maldonado and Ryan O’Hearn also went long as Kansas City hit four home runs in a game for the first time this season. All four had multihit games, with Dozier matching a career high with four hits.

New York’s Aaron Hicks tied it in the ninth with a two-run single off Ian Kennedy as the Yankees scored three runs, all with two outs, to make it 7-7.

Kevin McCarthy (2-1) threw a scoreless 10th to earn the win.

Kansas City once again hit around Domingo German, who leads the majors with nine wins. German gave up a career-high seven runs on nine hits in five innings.

Nestor Cortes Jr. threw four shutout innings in relief of German.

RAYS 6, INDIANS 3 Austin Meadows led off the game with a home run and was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, leading the Tampa Bay Rays over the reeling Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Sunday. Tampa Bay (31-19) is a season-high 12 games over .500 after taking three of four in the series. The Indians (26-26) fell to .500 for the first time since April 4, when they were 3-3. Cleveland has dropped six of seven and finished 4-7 on its longest homestand of the season. Jalen Beeks (4-0), who took over after Ryne Stanek recorded the first five outs, gave up two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Bauer (4-4) allowed four runs in six innings and hasn’t won since April 30. RED SOX 4, ASTROS 1 Rafael Devers homered off Justin Verlander, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of two errors by the Houston Astros to avoid a series sweep with a 4-1 victory Sunday. Eduardo Rodriguez (5-3) held Houston to one run and four hits in six innings, improving to 5-1 in his last eight starts. The Astros lost for just the fifth time in 22 games and finished the regular season 4-2 against the Red Sox, who beat them 4-1 in the ALCS last season on the way to a World Series championship. Devers’ solo shot to center field in the fourth gave the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. It was Devers’ seventh homer of the season and fourth in six games.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 0 Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler each hit three-run homers as the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 7-0 win on Sunday. Odorizzi (7-2) won his seventh straight decision and finished without allowing a run for the fifth time in his past six starts. He combined with four relievers for Minnesota’s sixth shutout of the season. The Twins have won 11 of their past 12 games and swept a series for the seventh time this season. They swept eight series all of last season.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 1 Matt Chapman homered for the second consecutive day, Josh Phegley also went deep and had three RBIs, and the streaking Oakland Athletics won their ninth straight, beating the Seattle Mariners 7-1 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday. The A’s streak is their longest of the season but comes with a caveat. Seattle’s Jay Bruce hit his 300th career double in the second then hit his 299th homer in the seventh. Bruce needs one more home run to become the eighth active player with 300 doubles and 300 home runs.

ANGELS 7, RANGERS 6 Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun scored on wild pitches in a six-run seventh inning Sunday that gave the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 comeback win over the Texas Rangers. Trout hit a solo homer in the first off Ariel Jurado to give the Angels an early lead. It was Trout’s 12th home run of the year, tied for the team lead with Tommy La Stella. Trout was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, PADRES 1 Cavan Biggio had three hits, including his first career home run, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four hits and homered for the third straight game, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres 10-1 Sunday, avoiding a three-game sweep. Toronto’s Justin Smoak hit two home runs, a two-run blast off Luis Perdomo in the fifth and a three-run drive off Adam Warren in the eighth. The homers were his 10th and 11th of the season. The Blue Jays, who came in having lost four straight and 10 of 12 at home, finished with a season-high 17 hits. San Diego saw its five-game winning streak snapped, and lost an interleague game for the first time this season. The Padres are 4-1 against AL opponents.

METS 4, TIGERS 3 Zack Wheeler pitched into the eighth inning, Todd Frazier delivered a clever push bunt and the New York Mets kept up their run of comebacks, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 Sunday for their sixth win in seven games. Adeiny Hechavarria’s three-run homer helped the Mets rally from an early 3-0 deficit and reach the .500 mark. New York has trailed in all but one of these recent victories, with each of them coming at Citi Field. Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have lost 11 of 12.

ROCKIES 8, ORIOLES 7 Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, pitcher German Marquez tripled and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally past the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 on Sunday. Ian Desmond drew a bases-loaded walk from Mychal Givens to tie it, and Tony Wolters hit a sacrifice fly to score pinch-running pitcher Jeff Hoffman with the winning run. Wolters finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three in the interleague series — a rare Baltimore visit to Coors Field. The major league-worst Orioles (16-37) haven’t won a series since late April against the White Sox.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 3, 10 INNINGS Brian McCann drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night. Atlanta, which scored three runs in the ninth to tie it, has won 12 of 16 and captured its fifth successive series by winning two of three from St. Louis. Freddie Freeman reached on an infield single with one out and moved to second on a walk to Josh Donaldson and advanced to third on Nick Markakis’ fly ball to center field. After a Austin Riley was intentionally walked to load the bases, McCann drew a five-pitch walk from Tyler Webb (0-1) that brought in Freeman with the go-ahead run.

Sunday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 7 Washington 9, Miami 6 Milwaukee 9, Philadelphia 1 Cincinnati 10, Chicago Cubs 2 Arizona 6, San Francisco 2 Atlanta 4, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3 Boston 4, Houston 1

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings Oakland 7, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 10, San Diego 1 N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3 Colorado 8, Baltimore 7

