TENNIS

Federer-mania at Open

Roger Federer-mania hit the French Open in Paris on opening day Sunday as the Swiss returned to the tournament after four years and beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. "Roger, Roger" chants echoed around the packed 15,000-seat Philippe Chatrier center court even before the first serve had been made. In other sessions, Stefanos Tsitsipas sailed into the second round 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) over 110th-ranked Maximilian Marterer. Former U.S. Open champ and 11th-seed Marin Cilic ousted Thomas Fabbiano, 6-3, 7-5, 6-1; seventh-seed Kei Nishikori beat wild-card entry Quentin Halys, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4; and last year's semifinalist, 16th-seed Marco Cacchinato, crashed against Nicolas Mahut, 2-6, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. On the women's side, three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber crashed 6-4, 6-2, against teenager Anastasia Potapova. Spain's Garbine Muguruza rallied to beat 96th-ranked Taylor Townsend, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2. Second-seed Karolina Pliskova routed Madison Brengle, 6-2, 6-3; ninth-seed Elina Svitolina dumped 38-year-old Venus Williams, 6-3, 6-3; and seventh-seed former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens beat Misaki Doi, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

GOLF

Na wins Challenge

Kevin Na birdied four of the first eight holes and shot a 4-under 66 for a four-shot victory over Tony Finau in the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth on Sunday. Na opened with a two-shot lead and was in front by at least that many for the final 16 holes after putting his second shot inside 5 feet for birdie at the par-4 second. He finished at 13-under 267. Jordan Spieth's strong putting disappeared in a 2-over 72 as the Dallas native finished eight shots back to remain without a victory since the 2017 British Open. Jim Furyk's hopes faded when the 2003 U.S. Open champion went in the water for double bogey at the par-3 13th on the way to a 73. Finau briefly was within a shot of Na early in the round, and he was two back when Na birdied 14 about the same time Finau had a bogey at 16 to extend the lead to four. Finau, looking for his second career win three years after his first, closed with a 68. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 74 and finished tied for 19th at 2 under.

Law takes Championship

Bronte Law shot a 3-under 67 and held off a series of challengers Sunday to win the Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va., by two shots for her first career victory on the LPGA Tour. Law, a 24-year-old from England who played at UCLA, held a share of the lead after all four rounds and finished with a 17-under 267 total on the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort. Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson and 54-hole co-leader Nasa Hataoka tied for second. Sagstrom shot 66, Henderson 68 and Hataoka 69. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 and finished tied for 13th at 9 under. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) had a 70 and finished 2 under.

Scheffler gets 1st title

Scottie Scheffler made six birdies on the back nine and closed with a 9-under 63, and then made birdie on the par-5 18th on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win his first Web.com Tour title at the Evans Scholars Invitational at Glenview, Ill. Marcelo Rozo, who had the 54-hole lead, shot 69 and twice made par in the playoff. The victory moves Scheffler to No. 2 on the points list and assures him of being on the PGA Tour next year. Scheffler, who started the final round six shots behind, finished at 17-under 271 at The Glen Club. Nicolas Echavarria (Arkansas Razorbacks) birdied five of his last six holes for a 63 to finish third. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 65 and finished tied for 14th at 12 under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 68 and finished 5 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 75 and finished 2 under.

Tanigawa wins Senior

Ken Tanigawa overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine to pass defending champion Paul Broadhurst and saved par on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, N.Y., for his first senior major. In only his second year on the PGA Tour Champions, and some 15 years after giving up playing professionally, Tanigawa shot an even-par 70 at Oak Hill to hold off Scott McCarron. Tanigawa, 51, finished at 3-under 277. Broadhurst began the day with a two-shot lead but had a 75 to finish third at 1 under.

BASEBALL

Pair to return soon

Left-hander James Paxton and shortstop Didi Gregorius are closing in on their returns to the New York Yankees while right-hander Jake Barrett is heading to the injured list. Paxton, 30, has had discomfort in his left knee but is on track to rejoin the rotation this week, Manager Aaron Boone said before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. If everything checks out, Paxton, who has been on the injured list since May 4, could be activated as soon as Wednesday. Paxton, 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts, is among five Yankees starting pitchers on the injured list. Gregorius homered Sunday as the DH for Class A Tampa in his second minor league rehab game. He played seven innings at shortstop Saturday. He's expected to take today off and then move to Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue his rehab.

Phillies moves

Vince Velasquez' performance on Friday night provided the Philadelphia Phillies enough confidence to move the powerful-throwing right-hander to the bullpen and return Nick Pivetta to the starting rotation. Velasquez pitched two scoreless innings of relief and retired five consecutive batters after allowing the first two to reach. He struck out four and pounded the Milwaukee Brewers with fastballs. Pivetta returns to the starting rotation six weeks after he was demoted to Class AAA. He had a 3.41 ERA in six starts in Lehigh Valley

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Auburn radio announcer, wife killed in accident

AUBURN, Ala. — Rod Bramblett, the longtime radio announcer for Auburn football and basketball games, and his wife were killed in a two-vehicle accident. He was 53.

Bramblett died Saturday night at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a head injury, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Sunday. Paula Bramblett, who worked in Auburn’s Information Technology Department, died in the emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center from internal injuries.

“All of us in the Auburn family are devastated by the tragic passing of Rod and Paula Bramblett,” Athletic Director Allen Greene said. He noted Bramblett’s “fervent” love for Auburn.

“You could hear it coming through the radio loud and clear each time he exclaimed ‘Touchdown Auburn!’ ” Greene said.

The 16-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The driver’s name was not released. Harris said alcohol was not a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, had been the Tigers’ play-by-play announcer for football and basketball since 2003. He started announcing Auburn baseball games in 1993.

The Brambletts are survived by two children, daughter Shelby, an Auburn student, and son Joshua.

Sports on 05/27/2019