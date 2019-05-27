Three-run fifth inning sparks host Travelers over Cardinals

The Arkansas Travelers rallied from a two-run deficit with a three-run fifth inning to defeat the Springfield Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

With the Travelers down 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Aaron Knapp walked and scored on Joe DeCarlo's double, and Jake Fraley's base hit brought home DeCarlo to even the score. Kyle Lewis singled to score Donnie Walton to put the Travelers ahead 4-3.

Fraley hit a home run to right field on a 2-0 pitch to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead in the first.

Springfield went ahead 3-1 in the top of the third. Evan Mendoza singled to score Irving Lopez, who led off with a base hit and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and Randy Arozarena tripled down the right-field line to plate Dylan Carlson and Mendoza.

The Travelers, who rebounded from their first loss in nine games, tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings.

Jordan Cowan, Joseph Odom, Fraley, Walton and DeCarlo finished with two hits each for Arkansas.

Travelers right-hander Justin Dunn (4-2) got the victory after allowing 3 runs on 6 hits over 6 innings.

S'FIELD AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Carlson, lf 4 1 0 0 Walton, ss 4 1 2 0

Mndza, 1b-3b 4 1 1 1 Fraley, cf 4 1 2 2

Arozarena, cf 3 0 1 2 Lewis, dh 4 0 1 1

Mieses, rf 4 0 0 0 T-Williams, rf 4 0 0 0

Montero, 3b 1 0 0 0 Ahmed, 3b 4 1 1 0

Godoy, c 1 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 4 1 2 0

Chinea, c-1b 4 0 1 0 Odom, c 4 0 2 2

O'Keefe, dh 4 0 0 0 Knapp, lf 3 1 0 0

Lopez, 2b 4 1 1 0 DeCarlo, 1b 3 1 2 1

Triunfel, ss 4 0 2 0



TOTALS 33 3 7 3 totals 34 6 12 2

Springfield 000 300 000 -- 3 7 0

Arkansas 100 030 01x -- 6 12 1

E -- DeCarlo. DP -- Springfield 1, Arkansas 2. LOB -- Springfield 7, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Godoy, DeCarlo. 3B -- Arozarena, Ahmed. HR -- Fraley (6). SB -- Fraley, Cowan.

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Oviedo L 1-1 51/3 10 5 5 1 4

Mendoza 12/3 0 0 0 0 0

Elledge 1 2 1 1 0 1

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Dunn W 4-2 6 6 3 3 2 4

Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mills 1 0 0 0 1 1

Gillies S, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1

Balk -- Oviedo. WP -- Dunn. HBP -- by Mills (Arozarena). Umpires -- Home: Barrett; First: Ghani; Third: Walsh. Time -- 2:46. Attendance -- 4,548.

Sports on 05/27/2019