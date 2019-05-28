Mayfield helps Astros win in major-league debut

Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon, right, points as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run as Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

HOUSTON -- Less than two weeks ago Jack Mayfield flew to Boston because the Houston Astros told him he was going to make his long-awaited major league debut after seven seasons in the minors.

When he arrived, they didn't need him after all after an injury to Aledmys Diaz wasn't so bad. So and he had to hop on a plane and head right back to Class AAA.

The undrafted free agent got the call again on Sunday night, and on Monday after more than 600 games and 2,500 plate appearances in the minors, Mayfield made his major league debut, getting a hit and driving in a run to help Houston to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

"It just delayed my debut," Mayfield said of his jaunt to Boston. "But everything happens for a reason and I got to make it here in Houston, so it was still special."

Manager AJ Hinch beamed when asked about Mayfield's performance Monday.

"It's a long journey for these guys and his story is one to be told because it's improbable and he never thought he'd get the opportunity," he said. "We teased him a little bit last week with almost an opportunity, and I can only imagine the emotions that someone [goes] through."

Gerrit Cole tied a season high with 12 strikeouts in six solid innings and the Astros reached Cole Hamels early and held on for the victory in the opener of an interleague series.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but Cole (5-5) dominated after that, allowing two singles and striking out 10 over the next five innings.

BREWERS 5, TWINS 4 Orlando Arcia drove in three runs, including a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning that powered the visiting Milwaukee Brewers past Minnesota to stop the major league-leading Twins' six-game winning streak. Josh Hader struck out Miguel Sano on three pitches with two runners on, notching his 13th save after a two-inning appearance.

YANKEES 5, PADRES 2 Clint Frazier, Brett Gardner and Gary Sanchez hit home runs, Manny Machado was booed and greeted with chants of "Over-rated!" in his first visit to New York since free agency and the host Yankees beat San Diego for their eighth victory in nine games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 2 Jose Ureña pitched seven solid innings, Washington's bullpen blew another lead behind ace Max Scherzer and visiting Miami beat the Nationals to avoid a four-game sweep.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3 (11) Raimel Tapia singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for host Colorado third walk-off victory in four games.

PIRATES 8-1, REDS 5-8 Jose Iglesias hit his first career grand slam off Mitch Keller in the right-hander's major league debut, and the host Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates for a split of their day-night doubleheader. Iglesias' homer was part of a six-run first. Derek Dietrich and Yasiel Puig added back-to-back homers in the seventh against Alex McRae. Pittsburgh rallied for an 8-5 victory in the opener, going ahead to stay when Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the Pirates' four-run eighth inning.

DODGERS 9, METS 5 Cody Bellinger hit his 19th homer and threw out two runners from right field, leading the host Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 12, INDIANS 5 Sandy León hit a three-run homer off Oliver Pérez, J.D. Martinez homered twice as host Boston beat Cleveland.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 5 Jurickson Profar and Josh Phegley homered off former Oakland starter Trevor Cahill and the host Athletics rolled to their 10th consecutive victory.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings as host Tampa Bay beat Toronto. Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 3 Renato Nunez and Jonathan Villar homered, and host Baltimore benefited from several miscues by Detroit.

MARINERS 6, RANGERS 2 Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, Kyle Seager drove in his first run of the season and the host Seattle Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak.

