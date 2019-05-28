NWA fishng report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for black bass. Springtime tactics are working well.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said bass are shallow. Try flipping a jig and pig or plastic worm around flooded bushes. Top-water lures may work at dawn and dusk.

Crappie are scattered, Jones said. Try trolling crank baits in creek arms. Use a lure that runs 10 to 20 feet deep.

Walleye can be caught along rocky points with nightcrawler rigs, Ned rigs or minnows. Try for walleye around docks on the north end of the lake. Average surface water temperature is 70 to 73 degrees.

Jeff Rowden at Hickory Creek Marina said catfish are biting well on limb line baits with small sunfish. Black bass are biting plastic worms and crank baits along secondary points. Try for crappie five to 17 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good numbers of trout are being caught. Try Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers are another good bait.

Use nymphs or midges for fly fishing. The top lures are small jigs in olive or white, small spoons and size 4 or 5 Flicker Shads.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill are biting crickets or worms around the public fishing dock. Try spinner baits for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said fishing is good for all species. Try chatter baits, spinner baits or pub baits for black bass. Crappie are biting well one day, fair the next, on jigs or minnows one to four feet deep. A good jig color is black or red body with a chartreuse tail.

Flathead catfish are biting well on small sunfish. Use stink bait to catch channel catfish.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes. Use worms or crickets two to 10 feet deep. Black bass are biting well on Senkos, finesse plastic worms and Ned rigs. Catfish are biting well on liver in the backs of coves.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting soft plastic lures rigged on a drop-shot rig. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha. Use jigs, minnows or crank baits. Try top-water lures early for black bass.

At Grand Lake, catfish are biting well on shad. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or jigs around brush, structure and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said black bass fishing is fair along gravel points 10 to 15 feet deep. Try swim baits and tube baits. Go with a Ned rig on calm days. Try top-water lures early.

