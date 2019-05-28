River trip part of War Eagle appreciation

The 15th annual War Eagle Appreciation Day will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Keith Ham pavilion in Withrow Springs State Park five miles north of Huntsville.

Educational and interactive activities focused on water, wildlife, history and tourism will be available. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served. The folk duo Still on the Hill will play a free show at 11:30 a.m.

A free leisurely 4-mile float on the War Eagle River will be available. The trip is from U.S. 412 bridge to Withrow Springs State Park. The War Eagle is a major tributary of Beaver Lake. Boats are limited, Contact info@beaverwatershedalliance.org to reserve a free canoe or kayak.

Beaver Watershed Alliance is a diverse group of agricultural, recreation, conservation, water utility, business, and private landowner stakeholders who work together for the benefit of Beaver Lake and its watershed. To learn more about the alliance, best management practices for water quality, or how you can become involved in voluntary watershed protection go to www.beaverwatershedalliance.org or contact the alliance at 479-750-8007 or info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

