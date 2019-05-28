Touted tight end Brandon Frazier commits to Hogs

Arkansas’ focus on Texas continues to pay off with the commitment of highly regarded tight end Brandon Frazier.

Frazier, 6-7, 231 pounds of McKinney (Texas) North becomes the 15th Texan to commit or sign to the Razorbacks since coach Chad Morris and his staff arrived in Fayetteville. He’s one of five prospects from the Lone Star State to pledge to Arkansas for the 2020 class.

He had other scholarship offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

“It was just the right fit for me. The coaches, the campus, the fans, the vibe and the players all fit everything that I was about and what I want to do,” Frazier said of Arkansas.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Frazier a 4-star prospect.

“A tall kid I thought might develop into a tackle,” Lemming said. “He runs well, plays hard and can block. He’s very athletic for someone of his length. Natural athlete.”

Frazier recorded 37 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns as a junior and 22 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. He knew it was Arkansas for him after his official visit on May 2-4, his fifth trip to Fayetteville.

“I knew that Arkansas was for me and that I could really see myself having an impact there and continuing my career there,” Frazier said.

While on his official visit, Frazier was able to talk to and gain insight from quarterback Jack Lindsey and linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan.

“They definitely gave me some clearance and guidance,” Frazier said. “They told me that you know where home is when you find it and don’t go somewhere that you don’t want to be.”

Frazier is looking forward to being coached by tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr.

“Great dude. Can’t wait to be around him daily, and the impact he will have on me as a man and a player,” Frazier said. “I feel like he was the right coach for me and that I’m ready to get this thing rolling.”

With the addition of Frazier, the Razorback have eight commitments for the 2020 class.