UA extends offer to sophomore CB

The University of Arkansas recently extended a scholarship offer to cornerback Maurion Horn, who will be a sophomore in the fall.

Horn, 5-11, 165 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Broken Arrow, Okla., had offers from Baylor and Oregon before receiving his third offer from the Hogs on Wednesday. Since then, he has added Oklahoma State and Oklahoma to his offer list.

He was excited to receive his first SEC offer from UA cornerbacks coach Mark Smith.

"He seems like he's looking to build a good relationship with me, which I like," Horn said.

The Hogs are often one of the early offers for prospects. For Horn, that's a big deal.

"Very special. When I got them, I was just shocked," Horn said. "I wasn't expecting it so early. Then when that one came in another one came in, and they just keep coming, it's just a blessing."

Horn is planning his first trip to Fayetteville.

"I'm going to visit them soon, very soon," Horn said. "Some time in June, for sure."

While most see him being a defensive back in college, others like him on offense.

"Some coaches would like me to play slot, too," Horn said.

Horn runs legs on Broken Arrow's 400-meter relay team, 800 relay and 1,600 relay while also long jumping. He anchors the 400 relay, which he admits tests him mentally.

"That shows who's the toughest," he said. "I really didn't want to do it when they first told me. I had to get use to it. It feels good to finish, though."

He digs deep and fights through the pain of the last third of the race.

"I have to find some type of power deep down in my body and push through it," Horn said. "I know if I win this, the team is on my back and celebrating."

Horn has a 3.4 grade-point average and is intrigued by the reputation of the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

"I'm thinking about business management," he said.

He hopes to find a football program with a brotherhood-type environment.

"I'm just looking for somewhere I can be home away from home," Horn said. "A family. Somewhere I can get a great education because football isn't going to be the only thing in the future."

UA makes top 10

Arkansas running back target Sevion Morrison took the first step toward his college decision by narrowing his list down to 10 schools Monday, and Arkansas was one of them.

"The family, man. I love the atmosphere," Morrison said of Arkansas. "The coaches make me feel that way."

Morrison, 6-0, 187, of Tulsa Edison, also named Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, Baylor, SMU, Washington, Kansas and Georgia Tech on his list.

He rushed for 2,639 yards on 211 carries while scoring 34 touchdowns as a junior. Morrison also had 125 carries for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Email Richard Davenport

at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/28/2019