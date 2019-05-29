Apparent road rage fight injures man in Little Rock, police say

An apparent road rage fight injured a man Wednesday morning in Little Rock after a person in another car shot at him, shattering windows and cutting him, police said.

Officers responded to reported gunfire around 7 a.m. near the 1200 block of Fair Park Boulevard. Investigators later met a 31-year-old man at Baptist Health who reportedly told them that someone shot at him while in his car, according to the police report.

He told them he had gotten into a fight with the driver of a Lexus RX 350 who then shot at his car, police said.

One of the bullets struck his car’s driver’s side and another broke a window and cut him, the report said. The victim said he parked his car and got a ride to the hospital.

The report didn’t say what led to the apparent road rage encounter.

Investigators recovered at least one shell casing in the area, the report said. An employee at a nearby auto parts store told police he heard three shorts.

No arrests were made at the time of the report, which didn’t include a detailed description of the shooter or Lexus he was in.