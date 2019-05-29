Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas inmate asks court to reconsider salvage yard deaths ruling

by The Associated Press | May 29, 2019 at 12:39 p.m. 3comments

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas inmate is asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider its decision upholding his capital murder convictions for the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a crushed vehicle at a salvage yard.

Attorneys for Tyler Barefield petitioned the court Wednesday for a rehearing over its decision upholding his convictions in the slayings of Aaron Brock and Beau DeWitt. Barefield was sentenced to life without parole in the slayings.

The men were fatally shot, and their bodies were found crushed inside a vehicle at a salvage yard owned by Barefield's family in Russellville.

Barefield's attorneys also asked the court to stay its mandate if the request for a rehearing is denied so they could petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • MaxCady
    May 29, 2019 at 4:28 p.m.

    He must really be regretting his vigilante justice. Too bad, so sad, if you can't do the time, don't do the crime.
  • jklivin748gmailcom
    May 29, 2019 at 6:24 p.m.

    Who knows if by all reasonable doubt that this conviction is upheld by some severe evidence that proves the convicted guilty beyond reasonable doubt , obviously the prosecutor thought so ... let's hope this guy isn't sitting on death row for a crime he didn't commit & the killer/ killers aren't still out here in the " free world" their is plenty of people sent to prison that are unbelievably innocent . May God be with all involved & God bless the families of those no longer with Us!
  • MaxCady
    May 29, 2019 at 10:44 p.m.

    I'd be trying to get out too if I was in Varner Supermax. He's just a little guy and I bet he's in protective custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT