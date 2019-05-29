Arkansas-Missouri game moved to Black Friday

— Black Friday football is returning to War Memorial Stadium.

Arkansas' regular-season football finale against Missouri has been moved to Friday, Nov. 29, and will be televised by CBS beginning at 1:30 p.m. The game was tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30.

This will be the sixth consecutive season the Razorbacks and Tigers will play on the day after Thanksgiving.

The afternoon CBS slot the day has essentially become reserved for the Razorbacks, who played LSU on Black Friday for several years before the SEC designated Missouri as Arkansas' permanent end-of-season opponent. The Razorbacks have played the regular-season finale on Friday each year since 2011, and 22 of the past 24 seasons.

But a day-after-Thanksgiving-game hasn't been played in Little Rock since 2008, when Arkansas scored a last-minute touchdown to upset LSU 31-30.

Arkansas and LSU played in Little Rock nine times between 1994-2010, before the game was moved to the Razorbacks' on-campus stadium in Fayetteville. The 2010 Arkansas-LSU game was played on a Saturday.

Missouri is 4-1 against Arkansas since the teams began playing annually in 2014. The Tigers have won three straight games in the series, including 38-0 last November in Columbia, Mo.

This year's game will mark the first between Arkansas and Missouri in Little Rock since 1963. The Razorbacks modified their agreement with War Memorial Stadium last year to include games against Missouri in 2019, 2021 and 2023.