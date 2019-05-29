Northeast Arkansas man dies after tractor overturns, authorities say

A 67-year-old Craighead County man died Tuesday after his tractor tipped over and pinned him, officials said.

Robert Kennedy was driving the tractor outside his home on the outskirts of northwest Jonesboro around noon when the crash happened, Derrick Coleman, deputy coroner for Craighead County, said.

Coleman said the man made a sharp turn and became trapped when his vehicle overturned.

David Vaughn, a detective with the Craighead County sheriff’s office, said Kennedy’s front wheel slipped while on uneven ground, causing the tractor to flip. Kennedy died at the scene, according to Vaughn.