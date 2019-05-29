Sections
Deputies arrest man, 20, accused of robbing Arkansas gas station

by Youssef Rddad | May 29, 2019 at 3:36 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Dakota Michael Roberts. Photo by White County sheriff's office.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of pointing a gun at a central Arkansas gas station clerk, demanding cash and then fleeing Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The White County sheriff’s office said the robbery happened around 7:20 a.m. at the Raiders gas station along Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia. Officials said Dakota Michael Roberts of Searcy came into the store with his face partially covered and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

A deputy later arrested Roberts after stopping the speeding vehicle he drove and finding cash and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities charged Roberts with felony aggravated robbery and a minor property theft infraction.

He remained in the White County jail Wednesday afternoon ahead of a Friday bond hearing.

County and court records didn’t list an attorney representing Roberts to comment on the charges.

He's set to appear in court on July 2.

