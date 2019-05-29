Hernandez’s two-run homer lifts Phillies over Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA — Cesar Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Nick Pivetta threw five tough innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Tuesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna hit homers in the first inning, but the Cardinals wasted a 3-0 lead and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

Pivetta (3-1) allowed three runs and three hits, striking out six in his first start since a demotion to the minors. He was sent to Triple-A after posting an 8.35 ERA in his first four starts.

Hernandez gave the NL East-leading Phillies a 4-3 lead in the fourth when he launched his sixth homer of the season off the facing of the second deck in right field.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (4-5) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Edgar Garcia got five outs, Seranthony Dominguez retired all four batters he faced and Hector Neris finished for his 10th save in 10 tries.

The Cardinals quickly jumped ahead following a 55-minute rain delay during which Pivetta got soaked jogging in from the bullpen.

Goldschmidt slammed a hanging slider into the left-field seats for his 11th homer. After Paul DeJong was hit by a pitch, Ozuna ripped a two-run shot the opposite way to right for his 15th homer.

Pivetta helped himself with a one-out single in the third. Andrew McCutchen also singled and Bryce Harper lined a two-run double with two outs to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Harper hit another double in the fifth, but was thrown out by center fielder Harrison Bader trying to score on Rhys Hoskins’ single.

Harper also struck out twice and leads the majors with 75.

REDS 11, PIRATES 6 Derek Dietrich hit three homers — all two-run shots for Cincinnati— and Pittsburgh suffered yet another injury to its rotation in a loss to the Reds. Dietrich connected in the fourth off Jordan Lyles (5-2), who left after the inning with discomfort in his left hamstring. Dietrich then connected off Geoff Hartlieb in the fifth and again in the seventh for his first three-homer game. His 17 homers set a career high, and 12 of his last 17 hits have been home runs. Scooter Gennett was the last Reds player with so many homers, matching the major league record with four on June 6, 2017.

MARLINS 11, GIANTS 3 Jorge Alfaro and Garrett Cooper hit Miami’s first three-run homers of the year and sent San Francisco to its sixth straight loss. Trevor Richards (2-5) gave up a homer to Joe Panik on the game’s first pitch but blanked San Francisco thereafter. He allowed two hits and one run in seven innings. The Marlins earned their eighth victory in 11 games but still have the worst record in the National League. Starlin Castro’s two-out, two-run double in the third put Miami ahead to stay. Rookie Harold Ramirez had three hits to hike his average to .413 in 13 games. Pinch hitter Rosell Herrera hit his first homer of the year in the eighth to make the score 11-1.

NATIONALS 5, BRAVES 4 Stephen Strasburg matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in seven innings and the Washington Nationals took the lead on three straight walks to beat the Atlanta Braves. Howie Kendrick had three hits, including his ninth homer, and scored two runs for Washington. Trea Turner also had three hits. Braves rookie Austin Riley’s two-run homer off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth cut Washington’s lead to 5-4. Riley had three hits. His sixth homer in his 13th game cleared the center field wall. Sean Doolittle protected the one-run lead in the ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances. Dansby Swanson singled with two outs before Doolittle struck out Freddie Freeman.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 0 Matthew Boyd took a five-hitter into the seventh inning, Niko Goodrum homered and Detroit interrupted a prolonged slump by defeating Baltimore. JaCoby Jones had two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers, who won for only the second time in 14 games since May 12. Boyd (5-4) struck out eight and allowed six hits in six-plus innings. Shane Greene got three straight outs in the ninth for his 17th save in 18 tries.

RAYS 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Austin Meadows homered for the third straight game and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to throw a six-hitter and beat struggling AL East rival Toronto. The second-place Rays won for the fourth straight time, improving to a season-best 13 games over .500 before an announced crowd of just 5,786 — smallest ever for a Rays home game at Tropicana Field. The Blue Jays have dropped six of seven and fell to 0-8-1 in their series against Tampa Bay, dating to August 2017.

WHITE SOX 2-4, ROYALS 1-3 Lucas Giolito struck out 10 while winning his fifth straight start and the Chicago White Sox posted their second victory of the day, beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Tuesday night. Hours after Yolmer Sanchez hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to give Chicago a 2-1 win in the resumption of a suspended game, Giolito (7-1) put on quite a performance. The right-hander gave up a three-run homer to Alex Gordon in the first, then dominated the rest of the way. Giolito allowed three hits over eight inning and improved to 6-0 in his past eight starts. In his previous outing, he threw his first career shutout, a four-hitter against Houston. Alex Colome worked the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances after getting the win earlier in the day. And the White Sox made it back-to-back victories after losing six of eight. Brad Keller (3-6) gave up four runs and 10 hits in six innings for Kansas City. The Royals have lost nine of 12.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 5, YANKEES 4 Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer during a big first inning against Masahiro Tanaka, and San Diego manager Andy Green burned through his bullpen to help the Padres hold off the New York Yankees. New York tried to rally in the rain, getting three runs in the seventh inning during a stretch when Green used six pitchers to face eight batters — not exactly endearing himself to fans huddled under ponchos and umbrellas. San Diego escaped the seventh on Gary Sánchez’s flyout Craig Stammen pitched the eighth and former Yankee reliever Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his 21st save in 21 chances. The game ended when video review overturned a safe call on DJ LeMahieu’s grounder, giving the Padres a double play.

TWINS 5, BREWERS 3 Devin Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers. Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors The 23-year-old got his chance this week after the Twins put pitcher Michael Pineda on the injured list with right knee tendinitis. Smeltzer allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. Showing a funky, three-quarter style delivery, the lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes. Smeltzer left with the game scoreless and got a no-decision.

ASTROS 9, CUBS 6 Alex Bregman homered twice, his second a tiebreaking two-run shot in the sixth inning that propelled the injury-weakened Houston Astros to a win over the Chicago Cubs, giving manager AJ Hinch his 500th career victory. Bregman, who is tied for the American League lead with 17 homers, got his first one in the third inning off starter Jon Lester (3-4). It was tied at 6-6 when he connected on Brad Brach’s first pitch for the second. Bregman’s big game helped the Astros overcome five home runs by the Cubs on a night Houston played with a lineup peppered with recent reinforcements from Triple-A as stars Jose Altuve, George Springer and Carlos Correa all sat out with injuries. Bregman has a franchise-record 12 home runs this month passing Jimmy Wynn, who had 11 in May 1969.