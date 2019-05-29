Troopers shoot, injure man during Northwest Arkansas standoff, officials say; incident shut I-49

4:14 p.m. UPDATE:

Authorities shot and injured a man suspected of robbing a Northwest Arkansas bank Wednesday, leading to a police chase that closed an interstate and ended in an exchange of gunfire.

The Arkansas State Police said the man, whose identity was not immediately released, had robbed the Arvest Bank, 408 U.S. 64, in Alma just after 10:40 a.m. The agency said a trooper stopped the man along Interstate 49 in Washington County.

Police said the man fled during the stop, leading to a chase along I-49 south of Fayetteville. Officials said they closed a stretch of road for about an hour.

During the chase, troopers rammed the car and caused the driver to veer off the road and into a wooded area, police said.

The man began shooting at troopers who returned fire and injured him, according to state police.

Medical crews brought the man to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition, officials said.

No officers were injured, and a spokeswoman for the bank said no one was hurt during the robbery.

State police believe the man was from Springdale. State and federal authorities said they haven’t identified him.

The department said it placed two state troopers on paid administrative leave, pending a review of their use of force.

EARLIER:

