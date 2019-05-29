Sections
McConnell: 'We'd fill' any Supreme Court vacancy in 2020

by The Associated Press | May 29, 2019 at 10:19 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks from the podium after speaking to members of the media at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell says that if a vacancy occurs on the Supreme Court during next year's election cycle the chamber would likely confirm a GOP nominee selected by President Donald Trump.

In an appearance in Paducah Tuesday, McConnell told a questioner asking what would happen if a Supreme Court Justice died next year, creating a vacancy, "Oh, we'd fill it."

Three years ago, during President Barack Obama's term, McConnell orchestrated a blockade of Obama's choice of Merrick Garland to fill a vacancy created with the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia. McConnell said then the choice should be left to voters in an election year.

Scalia's vacancy went to conservative Neil Gorsuch while swing vote Anthony Kennedy was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh in an acrimonious brawl last year.

McConnell spokesman David Popp said that the Kentucky Republican is being consistent since he took care in 2016 to say that vacancies occurring when the White House and Senate are held by different parties should be held up. The current situation involves the Senate and the White House being held by Republicans.

There is no announced vacancy and no justice has made moves indicating they're about to go, but there's internet chatter that GOP Justice Clarence Thomas, the current court's longest serving justice, would consider retirement if his seat could be filled by a Trump-named younger conservative.

  • Packman
    May 29, 2019 at 10:34 a.m.

    "Oh, we'd fill it." Cocaine Mitch, bada$$ to the core. Democrts really screwed the pooch, so to speak, when they were mean to his wife. Payback is hell. And Ruth Ginsberg is hanging on by a thread. Amy Barrett in 2020. YES!!!!!!!!

  • hah406
    May 29, 2019 at 10:42 a.m.

    Really Packman? They were "mean" to his wife? Imagine that, the poor thing. Someone in politics speaking ill of someone else. In the meantime, McConnell's hypocrisy knows no bounds. He is the perfect example of every single thing that is wrong in DC.
  • GeneralMac
    May 29, 2019 at 10:55 a.m.

    There is no hypocricy, HAHA406.

    Under the constitution Barack HUSSEIN Obama was nearing the END of his presidency.

    Trump can'will run for re-election and is eligible to serve ANOTHER term.

    apples to oranges ( comparing THIS to Barack HUSSEIN Obama nearing the END of his presidency )
  • GeneralMac
    May 29, 2019 at 11:36 a.m.

    You only get the title "lame duck" when you are nearing the END of your 2nd term as presdident.

    The only way to get that title in a FIRST term is if you declared you are NOT seeking re-election.
  • hah406
    May 29, 2019 at 12:27 p.m.

    Mac, the Constitution does not speak to that at all. It says nothing about a lame duck president losing the powers granted him under the Constitution. You and McConnell are moving the goal posts after the fact.
  • Packman
    May 29, 2019 at 3:06 p.m.

    Hey hah - Some men take it personal when people are mean to their significant other. I do.
    .
    Hypocrisy? Come on, hah, you're smarter than that. Cocaine Mitch put a hold on Merrick Garland not because of what is allowed by the Constitution but because Obama was ending his reign and could not run for re-election. You do know there's precedent for what Cocaine Mitch did with the Garland nomination. You do know that, right?
  • DBIII
    May 29, 2019 at 3:37 p.m.

    The hypocrisy is that he wouldn't hold the same standard for 45 as he did with Obama.

