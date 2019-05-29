MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Naturals score three in ninth, rally past Travs

SPRINGDALE -- Meibrys Viloria saw one too many off-speed pitches and made Arkansas pay for it Tuesday night.

Northwest Arkansas' catcher, who entered the game with .192 batting average, drove in the tying and game-winning runs with his single down the right-field line as the Naturals rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Travelers to start a three-game series at Arvest Ballpark.

Viloria, who had struck out his last two plate appearances, worked the full count against Zac Grotz (1-2) before he turned on a 3-2 offering and over the first baseman's head. That allowed Taylor Featherston and Travis Jones to score as the remaining Naturals emptied the bench and headed toward Viloria in celebration.

"I was looking for something up in the zone and elevated," Viloria said. "It was a changeup. He threw me a lot of changeups, so when the pitch game I was looking for that changeup. I wasn't watching the ball when it landed. It feels good for me and for the team."

Arkansas (32-17) took a 3-2 lead when Joseph Odom led off the seventh inning with his first home run of the season, then added an insurance run with Nick Zammarelli blasted a solo shot over Northwest Arkansas' bullpen in the ninth. The Naturals (21-29), however, made it 4-3 when Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to start the bottom half of the inning.

Featherston battled Grotz before he lined a single to center, and he raced to third when Jones hit a 3-2 pitch in the spot vacated by Travelers second baseman Jordan Cowan, who went to cover second when Featherston ran. Jones then stole second off Grotz and set the stage for Viloria's game-winning hit.

"I'm proud of the guys," Naturals manager Darryl Kennedy said. "We faced that kid last week, and he has some nasty stuff. My hat's off to the guys for battling.

"Taylor did a really good job with two strikes because that guy has a good breaking ball, and he gets it out to center field for a hit. Travis has 3-2 and we're running on the pitch, and he hits a nice ground ball to second. Viloria then has the big hit. He's been getting hot lately, and that was a team effort."

SHORT HOPS

• Pitcher Brady Singer, the Kansas City Royals' top prospect, has been promoted from Class A-Advanced Wilmington to Northwest Arkansas and was in attendance for Tuesday's game. Singer, a former Florida standout, is expected to start Saturday's game at Springfield after he threw his third consecutive scoreless start Monday and improved his record to 5-2 with a 1-0 victory Monday against Myrtle Beach.

• Nick Heath continued his success in stolen bases when he and D.J. Burt pulled off a double steal in the third inning. Heath has not been caught stealing in his last 16 games, dating back to April 28 at Midland, and has stolen 17 consecutive bases.

• Arkansas' loss cuts the Travelers' lead to one game over the Harrisburg Senators as the best record among Double-A teams. Harrisburg, a member of the Eastern League, improved to 32-19 with an 8-4 victory Tuesday over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Southern League are two games behind Arkansas at 31-20 after a 7-0 win over the Mississippi Braves.

ON DECK

The Naturals will send right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (2-3, 4.02 ERA), a non-drafted free agent in 2012, to the mound for the middle game of this three-game homestand. Gomez threw five innings and had a no-decision May 22 against Arkansas. The Travelers will counter with right-hander Andrew Moore, a former second-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners who was picked up off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on May 19. Moore allowed just one hit over six innings in a start last week against Springfield and was named Texas League's pitcher of the week. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

TODAY'S PROMOTION

It's BBQ Slider Night, where fans can enjoy sliders for $1.50 each or six for $6 at The Bullpen concession stand. It's also $5 group night, where groups of 20 or more can buy reserved tickets in advance for $5 each.

ON THE AIR/ON THE WEB

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com.

Sports on 05/29/2019