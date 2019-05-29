Naturals change things up on Travs

SPRINGDALE -- Meibrys Viloria saw one too many offspeed pitches and made Arkansas pay for it Tuesday night.

Northwest Arkansas' catcher, who entered the game with .192 batting average, drove in the tying and game-winning runs with his single down the right-field line as the Naturals rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Travelers to start a three-game series at Arvest Ballpark.

Viloria, who had struck out in his previous two plate appearances, worked the count full against Zac Grotz (1-2) before he turned on a 3-2 offering and over the first baseman's head. That allowed Taylor Featherston and Travis Jones to score as the remaining Naturals emptied the bench and headed toward Viloria in celebration.

"I was looking for something up in the zone and elevated," Viloria said. "It was a changeup. He threw me a lot of changeups, so ... I was looking for that changeup. It feels good for me and for the team."

Arkansas took a 3-2 lead when Joseph Odom led off the seventh inning with his first home run of the season, then added an insurance run when Nick Zammarelli blasted a solo shot over Northwest Arkansas' bullpen in the ninth.

The Naturals made it 4-3 when Emmanuel Rivera hit a solo shot to start the bottom half of the inning.

Featherston battled Grotz before he lined a single to center, and he raced to third when Jones hit a 3-2 pitch in the spot vacated by Travelers second baseman Jordan Cowan, who went to cover second when Featherston ran. Jones then stole second off Grotz and set the stage for Viloria's game-winning hit.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: RH Andrew Moore (0-3, 10.80 ERA); Naturals: RH Ofreidy Gomez (2-3, 4.02 ERA)

SHORT HOPS Travs starter Andrew Moore was claimed by the Seattle Mariners off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on May 17 and assigned to the Travelers on May 20. Moore went 6 innings in his Travs' debut Thursday, allowing 1 hit with 7 strikeouts, but didn't factor in the decision as the Travs beat the Springfield Cardinals 4-1. ... Right-hander Brady Singer, the Kansas City Royals' first-round selection in last year's MLB Draft, was promoted to Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. Singer went 5-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 10 starts for High-A Wilmington this season, in which he allowed 20 runs -- 12 earned -- on 51 hits with 13 walks and 53 strikeouts. It is unclear when Singer will make his Naturals debut.

TRAVELERS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

