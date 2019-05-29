Officials identify Arkansas man who drowned in floodwaters

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man found dead in a submerged vehicle, the only flood-related death reported so far as areas along the Arkansas River grapple with historic high water.

Police in Barling said a diving team recovered the man’s body Tuesday afternoon after someone spotted the vehicle on Arkansas 22 near Fort Chaffee. Officials identified him as 64-year-old Tommy Richard Adams of Charleston.

Responders found his Suzuki sports vehicle sticking out of water that was about seven feet deep.

Authorities said Adams may have driven around a barricade blocking off the area before responders found him.

Sebastian County Coroner Kenny Hobbs said his office is investigating Adam’s death as a drowning. He said Adams didn’t appear to have been in the water for very long before emergency crews found him.

Flooding along the Arkansas River set record-setting levels in recent days as a wave of water continues to move downstream. Several people in the Fort Smith area have had to leave their homes because of rising water.

Barling Police spokesman James Breeden said authorities were still investigating how Adams got through the blockade.

State and local officials have urged drivers to avoid flooded areas and not to pass through signs and barricades.