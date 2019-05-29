Oklahoma athlete feels connection with Traylor

An Oklahoma athlete’s connection with Arkansas associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor will likely help the Razorbacks get a visit from the highly touted prospect.

Junior running back and defensive back AJ Green (5-11, 180, 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) of Tulsa Union has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Tulsa. The Razorbacks offered him last week.

“I’m interested in the school because I already have sort of a connection with the running backs coach,” Green said. “He’s really cool and helped a lot with things I need to work on, and he was always positive and I feel going there would be only positive things.”

Green, who shined at an Arkansas camp last summer, recorded 10.38 seconds in the 100 meters at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman. He also recorded a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters.

He wasn’t able to match last year’s time in the 100 meters this spring after enduring hamstring problems at regionals, but still recorded 10.52. He did record a personal best of 21.46 seconds in the 200 meters in April.

Arkansas was the first school to reach out to Green.

“The offer was a big deal for me because Arkansas is the first team to actually stay in touch with me,” he said.

Another visit to Fayetteville looks promising.

“Most likely I will,” he said.