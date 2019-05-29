Police: Little Rock man reportedly shot, injured by cousin while moving out of home

A 23-year-old man was reportedly shot and injured as he tried to move out of a home in Little Rock on Tuesday night, police said.

Victor Faz and a woman, 29, were in the process of moving out of a home at 8118 Stanton Road when the woman got into an argument with her roommate, according to a report by Little Rock police. The roommate is also Faz's cousin, the report states.

While the two moving out were in a GMC Sierra outside, the roommate reportedly came to the door of the home and fired shots at them. A bullet pierced the rear passenger door and struck Faz in the leg, and they fled in the truck, the report states.

Faz was taken to UAMS for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Another man, who was asked to help with the move, arrived in a separate vehicle and told officers the roommate also shot at him. Though officers found a bullet hole in his rear bumper, the man said he was uninjured.

No arrests had been made Wednesday.