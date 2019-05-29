TE from Texas commits to Hogs

The University of Arkansas’ focus on Texas continues to pay off with the oral commitment of tight end Brandon Frazier on Tuesday.

Frazier, 6-7, 231 pounds, of McKinney (Texas) North became the 15th Texan to commit or sign with the Hogs since Coach Chad Morris and his staff arrived in Fayetteville. He’s one of five prospects from the Lone Star State to pledge to Arkansas for the Class of 2020.

He had scholarship offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

“It was just the right fit for me, the coaches, the campus, the fans, the vibe, and the players all fit everything that I was about and what I want to do,” Frazier said.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Frazier a four-star prospect.

“He runs well, plays hard and can block,” Lemming said. “He’s very athletic for someone of his length. Natural athlete.” Frazier recorded 37 receptions for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior, and 22 catches for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore. He knew it was the Hogs for him after his official visit May 2-4, his fifth trip to Fayetteville.

While on his official visit, Frazier gained insight from quarterback Jack Lindsey and linebackers Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan.

“They definitely gave me some … guidance,” Frazier said. “They told me that you know where home is when you find it, and don’t go somewhere that you don’t want to be.”

With the addition of Frazier, the Razorback have eight commitments for the Class of 2020. Oral commitments are non-binding.

— Richard Davenport

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas’ Harter, Brown honored by SEC

University of Arkansas women’s Coach Lance Harter was named the SEC outdoor track and field coach of the year and Razorbacks sophomore sprinter Janeek Brown was named runner of the year.

The honors were voted on by the SEC head coaches.

It’s the 37th time Harter has been an SEC coach of the year in cross country, or indoor or outdoor track. He led the Razorbacks to conference titles in all three this school year. Brown won the 100-meter hurdles at the SEC Outdoor Championships, finished fifth in the 200 and ran on the Razorbacks’ second-place 400 relay team.

— Bob Holt

WRESTLING

UALR hires assistant wrestling coach

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock hired Javier Maldonado as an assistant coach on Coach Neil Erisman’s staff Tuesday.

Maldonado spent the past four seasons as head coach at Southeastern University, a NAIA school in Lakeland, Fla. He also has served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla.

Before getting into coaching, Maldonado was a two-time Florida state champion at Osceola, going 44-1 as a senior. He was a three-time NCAA qualifier in the 125-pound weight class at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

SOFTBALL

OBU names Dean coach

Ouachita Baptist University named Leslie Dean as its new head coach.

Dean served as interim coach in 2019 after the passing of Mike McGhee, who died of cancer. OBU finished 20-25 this season and defeated No. 1 seed Southern Arkansas University in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament. The Canyon, Texas, native played collegiately at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. She has served as an assistant coach at East Central University in Oklahoma and Cisco Community College in Texas for two years before becoming head coach there.