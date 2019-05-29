Sweep not first for Texas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 5 University of Texas men's golf team has seen a daunting doubleheader like they faced on Tuesday at the NCAA Men's Golf Championships before.

In fact, the prospect of back-to-back matches against No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 1 Oklahoma State was on their docket earlier this year at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in Houston during the fall portion of the season.

The Longhorns took them both down at Houston Oaks on Oct. 14, and they did it again Tuesday with 3-2 victories over the Sooners and Cowboys.

"I mean, it's the Big 12 Conference," Texas Coach John Fields said. "Today we played Oklahoma in the morning and we played Oklahoma State in the afternoon. Somebody asked me how you get your guys up for this. There's no trouble getting them up for those type of teams.

"Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, two great programs that have won national championships in the last three years. We won one in 2012. The Big 12 Conference is big.

"We played Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in our Big 12 Match Play Championship back-to-back on the final day. We weren't playing for the championship. Baylor ended up winning that. But we beat Oklahoma in the morning and we beat Oklahoma State in the afternoon. And deja vu, here we are."

The Longhorns got points in both matches from freshman Cole Hammer and senior Steven Chervony. The Coody twins, freshmen Pierceson and Parker, went 1-1 in their matches, while leadoff man junior Spencer Soosman was 0-2.

Dueling putts

Vanderbilt's Will Gordon and Texas A&M's Dan Erickson played a match befitting their roles in the anchor position in the quarterfinals, and they each sank clutch putts on 18 to extend their battle to extra holes.

Gordon went first on 18 and drained a putt from about 17 feet to put the pressure on Erickson. The junior responded by hitting a 15-footer of his own to send the match to the No. 1 tee box.

Gordon notched the win with a par on their 19th hole. Gordon led by as many as two holes and never trailed in the match.

Major rebound

Stanford senior Isaiah Salinda pulled off the biggest comeback of them all during the quarterfinals after trailing Wake Forest freshman Eugenio Chacarra by four strokes through nine holes.

Salinda made up the deficit in four holes, winning Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 with a birdie and three pars. He continued his hot streak with a par to win No. 5 and a birdie to win No. 6 to take a two-hole lead. He birdied the par-3 8th to close out his 3-and-1 victory.

"I was down four early, and then I ended up winning seven of the next eight holes," Salinda said. "I was able to turn it around. Momentum can shift easily."

Sub style

Stanford junior David Snyder was subbed out for the third round of stroke play Sunday at the championships after shooting a 5 over in round two.

Stanford Coach Conrad Ray made a wise move having Snyder back in the lineup for the quarterfinals of match play, as Snyder scored the decisive point in a 3-and-2 victory over Wake Forest.

Snyder put a 15-foot par putt on the left lip at the par-4 9th, and the ball tilted down into the hole for the match-deciding point over Demon Deacons senior Lee Detmer.

Twins split

Texas twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody split their quarterfinal matches in the Longhorns' 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Oklahoma.

Pierceson Coody fell 2 and 1 to Oklahoma junior Quade Cummins in the third pairing to give the Sooners a 2-2 tie, as Texas' Steven Chervony was finishing off a 4-and-3 win over Blaine Hale in the anchor position.

That left the match in the hands of Parker Coody, who was tied through 16 holes with OU's Garrett Reband. Coody made a birdie putt on the par-3 8th to take the lead. Reband conceded a par putt to Coody on 9 to close their pairing and the match.

The Coody name should be familiar to longtime golf fans. Their grandfather Charles Coody won the 1971 Masters among his 11 pro event titles. They are the sons of Kyle Coody, who played collegiately at Texas.

Streaking Horns

Texas has the longest current streak of appearances at the NCAA championships at 13 consecutive years, followed by Illinois (12), Oklahoma (9), Auburn (8) and Oklahoma State (7).

