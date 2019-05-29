Texas sends No. 1 OSU to sidelines

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 1 Oklahoma State's 44-shot advantage over No. 5 Texas in the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships had no meaning when senior Zach Bauchou was standing over a 3-foot putt in extra holes on the brink of dark Tuesday.

With the teams' semifinal match tied at 2-2, Bauchou needed the short par putt against Texas senior Steven Chervony to extend their match in the anchor position at Blessings Golf Club.

Bauchou's putt on hole No. 1 hit the left edge, rolled all the way around the rim of the cup and boomeranged a few inches back toward him to send the Longhorns to the championship match.

It was a stunning loss for the Cowboys, who crushed stroke play by 31 shots over second-place Vanderbilt and was looking to notch back-to-back national championships. Last year's Oklahoma State team remains the only No. 1 seed to win the national championship.

"Oklahoma State has been at the crux of all the media, and they've earned it," Texas Coach John Fields said. "We have a lot of respect for them. This time we came out on top.

"This is one of those days where we got the better of a really, really, really good team."

Texas will square off against No. 6 seed Stanford in the championship at 6:45 a.m. today. Stanford advanced to the final with 3-2 victories over No. 3 seed Wake Forest and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt.

The championship match is scheduled to tee off early due to the possibility of stormy weather in the early afternoon.

Chervony made a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to get his match back to all square. Neither player had led by more than one stroke.

"It's match play and anything can happen, so I didn't give up," Chervony said. "I knew I could hit a good shot in there and just give myself a chance. I thought if I made birdie there was a good chance he wouldn't make birdie, and that's what ended up happening."

Oklahoma State's dominating run led to six victories this year against strong fields prior to the runaway advantage in stroke play.

"We had a fantastic week here," Oklahoma State Coach Alan Bratton told the Golf Channel. "What great theater that was.

"I hate to see it end that way. You don't see putts lip out like that very often. There's no one on my team I'd want in that spot other than Zach. That's why he was in that spot. He's been a star for us."

The other points for both teams came much earlier.

Texas freshman Cole Hammer got after the front nine, attacking in his match against NCAA individual champion Matthew Wolff. Hammer birdied the first three holes and six of the first eight to snare a three-hole lead, then added to it on 9 with a par to Wolff's bogey. Wolff managed to win just two holes, 4 and 11, in the face of Hammer's assault.

Hammer said the round was perhaps the best he's played.

"To make six birdies on the first eight holes on a track like this was pretty special," Hammer told the Golf Channel. "Matt and I kind of went back and forth there quickly and it was a lot of fun.

"Matt and I have been friends for a long time, and to play with him this deep into the NCAA Tournament was a lot of fun."

Texas freshman Pierceson Coody logged a point in his runaway 5-and-4 win over Hayden Wood in the third position about the same time Oklahoma State junior Viktor Hovland was clinching a 2-and-1 win over Spencer Soosman in the leadoff position.

Soon thereafter, Cowboys sophomore Austin Eckroat finished off a 3-and-2 win over Parker Coody to square the match at 2-2.

Stanford advanced to the final with late heroics against Vanderbilt from freshman Daulet Tuleubayev, who had been leading his match by four through 13 holes.

Tuleubayev hit into trouble on both 15 and 17 while giving holes back to Vandy sophomore Harrison Ott, who was trailing by one heading into 18.

Tuleubayev hit his approach to 24 feet and made the birdie putt to start a Cardinal celebration.

"The reason I took it to 18 was to make a putt like that," the freshman from Kazakhstan told his teammates. "If it was just match play for me, I don't think I would be that nervous. But I'm thinking about these five other people that are with me, traveling with me, put all their time and effort into this and they're relying on me just finishing well for their sakes. When that putt went in, it was nice to release that burst of emotion."

The Cardinal were near the top of the leaderboard through three rounds of stroke play, but dropped to sixth with a 24-over 312 on Monday.

"You just hang in there. We were leaking some oil," Stanford Coach Conrad Ray said. "We had a little bit of interesting stuff coming down the stretch today. Our guys have been hanging in there all year, and they believe in each other.

"I was really proud of the way they came out and shored up a couple of points early in the match. Our seniors led us this afternoon, which was great. To have our freshman step up and bury a big birdie on the last was cool."

Stanford seniors Brandon Wu and Isaiah Salinda each went 2-0 on Tuesday, with Wu powering to a pair of 4-and-3 wins and Salinda coming back from a four-hole deficit in his morning match.

"Yesterday was a weird day. It was kind of a fluke is how we looked at it," said Salinda, who tied for sixth with California's Collin Morikawa in stroke play at even par. "I knew we would bounce back today, and that's just how it is."

The Cowboys advanced to the semifinals by trouncing SMU 4-1 in the quarterfinals. The first four Oklahoma State players won their matches, including Hovland's 5-and-4 rout of Ben Wong in the leadoff spot, to make SMU sophomore Mac Meissner's 3-and-2 win over Bauchou in the anchor spot enough to avoid the shutout.

Wolff, Wood and Eckroat, in that order, all dispatched their opponents -- Noah Goodwin, Ollie Osbourne and Jackson Markham respectively -- by 2-and-1 scores.

All of the other three quarterfinals were decided by 3-2 counts, including Stanford's 3-2 victory over Wake Forest.

Snyder closed out the match in the second position with a lengthy par putt on No. 9 while the Demon Deacons' Lee Detmer was making bogey.

Salinda rallied from four holes down at the turn by winning six consecutive holes and closing out a 3-and-1 victory.

Wu won his first three holes against Wake's Eric Bae, lost the fourth on Bae's birdie, then gained a three-hole advantage back that would not drop below three again en route to a 4-and-3 win.

Vanderbilt knocked out fellow SEC member Texas A&M with the deciding match going 19 holes before senior Will Gordon outlasted Dan Erickson.

Patrick Martin downed Walker Lee 5 and 4, and John Augenstein beat Brandon Smith 2 and 1 for the Commodores' other points.

In Texas' first all-Big 12 match of the day, the Longhorns took out Oklahoma with points from Hammer, Chervony and a closing point from Parker Coody.

Team match play final

STANFORD VS. TEXAS

FIRST TEE TIME 6:45 a.m.

WHERE Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville

TV Golf Channel

Photo by David Gottschalk

Oklahoma State’s Hayden Wood checks the wind on the first hole of his semifinal match Tuesday at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville. Wood lost 5 and 4 to Texas’ Pierceson Coody.

Sports on 05/29/2019