BASKETBALL

LSU’s Wade speaks

LSU men’s basketball Coach Will Wade acknowledged making “some mistakes” when he refused to speak with school officials in March regarding a leaked FBI wiretap transcript that raised questions about whether he committed recruiting violations. Wade spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since March 7, the day before he was suspended indefinitely by the university. He answered questions wearing a purple LSU wind-breaker during the opening day of the SEC Spring Meeting in Destin, Fla. “I made a poor decision on how I handled that,” Wade said. “If I could go back and do it again, I would have taken the meeting.” Wade declined to provide specifics about the wiretapped conversation between him and convicted college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins and skirted questions about whether an exchange of money occurred between his current staff and a player or player’s representative. Wade, 36, was suspended in the wake of a Yahoo Sports report about leaked excerpts of an FBI wiretap that captured Wade speaking with Dawkins, who was convicted of funneling illegal payments to the families of college basketball recruits. In transcripts of the phone call, Wade discussed presenting a “strong” offer to an apparent third-party who represented then-recruit Javonte Smart. It was not clear from the transcripts whether Wade violated NCAA rules or if Smart, a freshman who started 18 games last season, knew about the offer. LSU reinstated Wade last month, two days after the coach met with school and NCAA officials. The suspension covered the entirety of LSU’s postseason, which ended with a loss to Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

FOOTBALL

Raiders sign Incognito

The Oakland Raiders signed troubled former Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito to a one-year contract despite a history that includes a suspension for bullying, run-ins with law enforcement and the potential for another suspension from the NFL. Incognito, who turns 36 in July, has played 11 years in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times, and immediately becomes the leading contender to start at left guard in Oakland. But he comes with significant baggage, including multiple suspensions in college, the ban for bullying in Miami in 2013, allegations that he made racist slurs to an opponent during a playoff game in January 2018 and two run-ins with police since he retired following the 2017 season. Incognito pleaded guilty last month to disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, Ariz., after being accused of threatening employees at a funeral home where his father’s body was being held. He could face a suspension from the NFL over his conduct. .

Harris gets raise

The Denver Broncos and Chris Harris Jr. have ended their contract stalemate with the team bumping the cornerback’s pay in 2019 from about $8 million to $12 million, which is $1 million more than the team’s new cornerback, free agent Kareem Jackson is making. “Done deal!” the team tweeted late Tuesday afternoon. Harris skipped the first two months of the team’s offseason workouts while angling for a pay raise and working out with his personal trainer in Dallas. Harris is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. Harris, who turns 30 in June, is entering the final season of the five-year, $42.5 million contract he signed in 2015 just before the market for elite cornerbacks took off.

Lewis to Arizona State

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State Coach Herm Edwards’ staff as a special adviser. The school announced the hiring Tuesday. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise’s all-time victories leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five consecutive from 2011-15, and four division titles. The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.

BASEBALL

Paxton to return

New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton will return from the injured list today to start against San Diego Padres rookie Chris Paddack. Paxton confirmed Tuesday he would be ready for the interleague matchup. He has been out with left knee inflammation since making his last start with New York on May 3. He got a cortisone shot May 4 and has been testing the knee in extended spring training. He felt sore after a 55-pitch, four-inning outing Friday but believes he can manage the discomfort and won’t make the injury worse by pushing it. Manager Aaron Boone said Paxton will have a limited pitch count, but a precise number hadn’t been set yet. Paxton is 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA in seven starts this season. Paddack was scratched from a scheduled start in Toronto on Sunday with a stiff neck. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 1.93 ERA through his first nine career starts.

HOCKEY

Oilers hire Tippett

The Edmonton Oilers hired NHL veteran Dave Tippett as their next head coach, the first big move for General Manager Ken Holland. Tippett, 57, who had been working as a senior adviser to Seattle’s new NHL team since June 2018, becomes the Oilers’ ninth coach in the past 11 years. He is tasked with helping a team that has missed the playoffs 12 of the past 13 seasons and reached the postseason just once during the four-year career of star Connor McDavid. Holland, the longtime former Detroit Red Wings GM, announced earlier this month that interim coach Ken Hitchcock would not be back. Tippett coached the Dallas Stars from 2002-09, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals in 2008. He moved on to Arizona, where he coached the Coyotes for eight seasons (2009-17). Tippett was the Jack Adams Award winner for best coach in 2010.

BASEBALL

Phillies OF Herrera arrested, put on leave

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Police said they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman “with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck,” which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend. The woman declined medical treatment for her injuries.

The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odúbel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a municipal court date June 17.

The NL East-leading Phillies did not play on Memorial Day following a seven-game road trip. The team told Herrera not to report to the club while he’s on leave.

MLB and the players’ association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.

The Phillies issued a statement Tuesday saying they support the joint agreement covering domestic violence.

The leave can last up to seven days while MLB officials look into the arrest. In several previous MLB investigations, the leave has been extended while the probe continues.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBI in 39 games this season. He missed time in April with a hamstring injury.

Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak and Manager Gabe Kapler declined comment on specifics, citing MLB rules. They spoke to Herrera to inform him that he was being placed on leave. Klentak said Herrera apologized.

Herrera is in the third year of a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He’s making $5 million this season, $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. The team has club options for 2022 and ‘23.

Herrera had career highs in home runs (22) and RBI (71) last season, but his average dipped to a career-low .255.