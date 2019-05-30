LATEST: Officials raise Arkansas River crest projections in Little Rock, Dardanelle

1:48 p.m. UPDATE:

Weather officials on Thursday raised river crest projections in Little Rock and Dardanelle as cities along the Arkansas River grapple with flooding, prompting communities downstream to brace as the water rises.

Updated National Weather Service predictions show the Arkansas River in Little Rock will reach major flood stages when the river crests at 26.1 feet on June 5. Those estimated levels haven’t been recorded in the capital city in nearly 75 years but fall short of a record set in the 1930s.

The river in Dardanelle has already set new records. But officials said the river will continue rising until Sunday when it crests nearly 15 feet above its flood stage.

Heavy rains in Oklahoma and Kansas prompted the Army Corps of Engineers to release water from a swollen lake at a hydroelectric dam near Tulsa.

It created a surge of water that’s swept down the Arkansas River, which has been causing rising water levels that have already reached heights never seen in the state’s recorded history.

State and local leaders have voiced deep concerns that levees and other flood infrastructure haven't had to hold back water levels this high since they were built.

Communities along the Arkansas River have been filling and stacking sandbags and making other preparations ahead of potentially severe flooding.

The city of Little Rock is offering sandbags that people can pick up at the Public Works Operations Division at 3313 J.E. Davis Dr.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city leaders plan to give an update on the potential flooding impacts Thursday afternoon.

Some 400 homes were voluntarily evacuated, according to the state officials. At least one death has been blamed on the floods.

State and local officials have urged people to not drive into roads blocked by high water and to heed state and local emergency agencies' orders.

EARLIER:

Officials in western Arkansas are carefully watching a levee that's beginning to deteriorate because of the overflowing Arkansas River.

The Van Buren Police Department says a portion of the levee system in rural Crawford County is "showing signs of significant leakage and deterioration" because of record flows from the river.

The area is near Fort Smith, where historic flooding is occurring because of a rush of water headed downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas.

Police say the Van Buren levee is still functioning but there is a risk of a breach. The National Weather Service predicts the river will remain above record levels in western Arkansas for at least several days.

In Oklahoma, water levels are slowly dropping on the Arkansas River near Tulsa but widespread flooding remains.

— The Associated Press