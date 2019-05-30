$6.8M renovation planned for 250-room hotel in west Little Rock

The renovation project underway at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel on Financial Centre Parkway in Little Rock includes remodeling guest rooms and public areas.

The 250-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel on Financial Centre Parkway, a west Little Rock anchor since opening in 1997, is getting a $6.8 million renovation.

The work includes $2.8 million worth of work to remodel the lobby and other public areas, according to a building permit obtained by York Construction Services LLC of Collierville, Tenn., the contractor for the project.

Another $4 million will be spent renovating guestrooms and hallways in the 225,000-square-foot hotel, which includes replacing some showers, tile, countertops and vanities.

The permits were obtained last week, and the work already was evident Wednesday morning. An area of the atrium was walled off with plastic, behind which construction work could clearly be heard.

York Construction is a contractor experienced with hotel renovations. It's long been associated with the The Peabody Hotel in Memphis.

The firm was involved in the addition of the club floor and the renovations of the grand ballroom and restaurant in the 97-year-old property. Most recently, it replaced all the exterior guest room windows.

John Q. Hammons, the late hotel developer from Springfield, Mo., was behind the Little Rock hotel, which features a soaring 9-story atrium and glass elevators, trademarks of Hammons hotel properties.

A limited partnership called Atrium Finance III LP has owned the hotel since 2005. Its latest appraised value is $19.4 million, according to the Pulaski County assessor's office.

The hotel is part of the Atrium Hospitality portfolio. The hotel and asset management company, based in Alpharetta, Ga., has 82 properties in 29 states.

In addition to the Little Rock hotel, other Arkansas properties include the Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa in Hot Springs, the Embassy Suites of Northwest Arkansas in Rogers and the Hampton Inn and Suites in Springdale, according to the Atrium Hospitality website.

The company completed a renovation of the Springdale hotel in May 2018.

Since the Little Rock hotel opened 22 years ago, no hotel stood farther west in the city. That will change when the $13.5 million Aloft Hotel opens early next year at Chenal Parkway and Rahling Road.

No one associated with the hotel could be reached for comment Wednesday.

Karena Malott, the hotel's sales and marketing director, referred questions to Delane McCoy, the hotel's general manager. McCoy didn't respond to voice mail or email Wednesday.

Kyle Bowman, senior vice president for asset management and project development at Atrium, also didn't return a voice mail Wednesday.

