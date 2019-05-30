Arkansas Travelers at a glance

Today's games

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 4:30 p.m. (DH)

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: Game 1 -- RH Andrew Moore (0-3, 10.80 ERA), Game 2 -- TBA; Naturals: Game 1 -- RH Ofreidy Gomez (2-3, 4.02 ERA), Game 2 -- TBA.

SHORT HOPS Wednesday's game between the Travelers and Naturals was postponed because of rain roughly two hours before first pitch. The pitchers scheduled to pitch Wednesday will pitch the first game of today's doubleheader, which will feature two seven-inning games. The second game will not start earlier than 7 p.m.

TRAVELERS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at NW Arkansas (DH), 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Arkansas (DH), 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

